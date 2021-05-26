Elderly Man Rescued in US after Spending 17 Nights in Oregon Jungle

US man, who was reported missing, was rescued by police after he had spent 17 nights in the Oregon wilderness. Harry Burleigh’s wife filed his missing report on the evening of May 7, after he did not return from a camping trip in the Toketee area. Following her complaint, Douglas County Search and Rescue began a full-scale search operation the very next day. At first, police were only able to find Harry’s car and a trailhead that led to Twin lakes.

According to ABC, The rescue team learned that Harry had trekked into the Twin lakes area to fish before he went missing. The rescue team did not lose up and continued the search operation. Luckily, they got some assistance from volunteers. As the days passed, a search operation was expanded and around 40 volunteers also pitched in to trace Harry. The volunteers had even set up a Facebook group for the search mission.

But there were no leads found to reach the 69-year-old man. On May 16, the rescuers got a ray of hope after they found a tackle box and a makeshift shelter in the jungle. The team left a note and a lighter at the same spot. In the note, they had asked Harry to make a fire that could signal his presence. A week passed by, the research team came across another shelter. And this time, they even got a response from the old man.

On May 24, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office informed that Harry has been found and is safe. They said that the old man has minor pain but is stable. A release from the office read that a Brim Aviation helicopter was used to airlift Harry from his location. He was first transported to a waiting Lifeflight helicopter, which took him to a hospital for evaluation.

