Elderly Muslim Man Wins The Internet With His Rendition Of Mahabharat Title Song

A tweet shared by Dr S Y Quraishi, the former chief election commissioner of India, has gone viral. The clip shows an elderly Muslim man singing the title track of epic mythological show, Mahabharat, with great enthusiasm. The video shows the man dressed in a white kurta and cap, sporting a heavy beard. A woman, clad in burqa, is standing behind singer. It looks like they parked their car on the side of a busy highway. The rendition evoked nostalgia and won hearts online.

He was heard rendering the introduction of the iconic show, known as Mahabharat Katha. Moving beyond religious boundaries, the performance is a celebration of unity in diversity. The listeners standing near him are beyond impressed by the rendition and even appreciate the blowing of the conch.

Quraishi posted the one-minute-clip on the micro-blogging site with the caption that reads, “Beating the stereotypes!”

The clip has left netizens simply amazed with many stating that it is the ‘true fabric of India’ and it should be preserved. The person’s delivery, together with timing and pronunciation of the shlokas has vowed many.

The song was originally rendered by Mahendra Kapoor for the Doordarshan drama. The title song composed by Raj Kamal, would play at the beginning of each episode of the television serial. The song includes two major verses from the epic Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta. BR Chopra’s Mahabharat was scripted by Pandit Narendra Sharma and screenplay was written by Rahi Masoom Raza. The first episode was aired on October 2 1988 and the last on July 15, 1990. The serial had one season comprising 94 episodes.

