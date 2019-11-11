Elderly Texan Woman Found Herself Declared Legally Dead While Still Living

A 73-year-old woman in Texas, US, realised she had been declared dead after her card was declined by a pharmacy the day after Halloween.

The incident occurred in the city of Magnolia when Sherry Ellis attempted to pick up her prescription from a Walgreens pharmacy store, only to find out that her card had been declined. Turned out Ellis had been declared dead by the Social Security Administration in US.

Now, Ellis is waiting to be resurrected by the SSA and it may take as long as 45 days. This is a cause for grave concern for an elderly woman such as Ellis who would also be unable to use her health insurance till the resurrection, ABC reported.

The septuagenarian is not the first one to have been declared dead by the SSA. According to a reports, the SSA had revealed in 2016 that it sees almost 1,000 erroneous declarations of death per month. These affect not only bank cards but also social and government benefits such as retirement checks, medical insurance and even prevent salaried accounts from receiving money as the accounts are closed.

In February this year, a woman in Philadelphia named Nicole Landen found herself declared dead when her banks started to email her with condolences of her passing while also freezing her accounts.

The "Death Master File" contains the information of dead former US citizens for the purposes of avoiding misuse of their name to get illegal benefits intended for the deceased person.

