Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Elderly Texan Woman Found Herself Declared Legally Dead While Still Living

The septuagenarian is not the first one to have been declared dead by the Social Security Administration in the US.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elderly Texan Woman Found Herself Declared Legally Dead While Still Living
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)

A 73-year-old woman in Texas, US, realised she had been declared dead after her card was declined by a pharmacy the day after Halloween.

The incident occurred in the city of Magnolia when Sherry Ellis attempted to pick up her prescription from a Walgreens pharmacy store, only to find out that her card had been declined. Turned out Ellis had been declared dead by the Social Security Administration in US.

Now, Ellis is waiting to be resurrected by the SSA and it may take as long as 45 days. This is a cause for grave concern for an elderly woman such as Ellis who would also be unable to use her health insurance till the resurrection, ABC reported.

The septuagenarian is not the first one to have been declared dead by the SSA. According to a reports, the SSA had revealed in 2016 that it sees almost 1,000 erroneous declarations of death per month. These affect not only bank cards but also social and government benefits such as retirement checks, medical insurance and even prevent salaried accounts from receiving money as the accounts are closed.

In February this year, a woman in Philadelphia named Nicole Landen found herself declared dead when her banks started to email her with condolences of her passing while also freezing her accounts.

The "Death Master File" contains the information of dead former US citizens for the purposes of avoiding misuse of their name to get illegal benefits intended for the deceased person.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram