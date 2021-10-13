Elderly UK Couple Almost Threw Away Artifacts That Later Fetched Them Rs 2 Crore

Some people have a hobby of collecting old artifacts and they do not mind paying huge money for it. Similarly, some people buy historical things but they do not have any idea about their real value. Something similar happened to an elderly English couple, who decided to sell two old statues kept in their house. The elderly couple living in Suffolk, England, recently changed their house. While emptying the old house, their eyes fell on two old Sphinxes statues kept in the garden. Sphinxes are large buildings in Egypt with heads like humans but bodies of the lion.

These are historical structures and a part of Egypt’s thousand-year-old culture. The couple had bought small representations of these Sphinxes in Rs 30,000 and kept them in

their garden. Initially, while moving out they thought of throwing them away, but then decided to do an auction, thinking they would make some money.

When they contacted Mandar Auctioneers for an auction, they came to know that the statues were old and rare. The selling price of the statues started at Rs 20,000 but by the time the auction concluded the final bid was a staggering Rs 2 crore.

James, an employee of the Mandar Auctioneers, said that the buyers did not know that the statues are very old. He said that before the auction, people were not that attracted

to it but started taking more interest in it during the process.

According to a report in Mirror, initially, it was believed that the statues were of the 18th or 19th century but then the experts said that the Sphinxes looked like they were around

5000 years old. Not just that, they belonged to Egypt and were brought to the UK somewhere in the 18th century,

An auction that was not even planned ended up making the old couple millionaires.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.