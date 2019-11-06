Elderly Woman Breaks Down after Colleagues Secretly Raise Money to Gift Her a Car

An elderly FedEx employee in South Carolina, Darlene Quinn, was moved to tears recently when her colleagues secretly raised money to gift her a car.

Ever since her own car broke down, Darlene, who is 60-year-old, used to walk 12 miles each day to reach work. She had been following this routine since last three months.

A colleague, Josh Lewis, noticed the old woman walking for long distances. When she offered her a ride, Darlene opened up about her dilemma and told her how her card had broken down and that she did not have the money to get it repaired. Moved by the story, Lewis along with her boss and other co-workers, raised a fund to gift the elderly woman a new car.

Talking to MSN, Lewis said, “We told her who we were and that we also worked at FedEx. She must’ve felt safe enough to get in the car with us.” The colleagues raised a contribution of $7,000 to buy a car for Darlene.

When Darlene was gifted the car, she was pleasantly surprised. Lewis told her, “There’s a lot of people in this community that love you and care about you… You have inspired so many of us to do great things about going to work, supporting ourselves and doing what we have to do.

A video of Darlene finding out about her new car is going viral on Twitter.

"You're gonna make me cry." 100 people pooled together to make sure she didn't have to walk 12 miles to work every day. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RzonN9ZPyx — Humankind (@Humankindvideos) November 6, 2019

