Elderly Woman Gets Beaten in Public by Man in Viral Video, Internet Outraged

In a harrowing incident, an elderly woman was ruthlessly beaten by a local on the streets in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

The shocking incident took place on September 12 in Rajapur village, where the woman was thrashed by an unidentified man after they got into a scuffle.

The CCTV footage of the woman being beaten up in public view has taken the internet by storm. Towards the end of the video, when the woman tries to sit up, the man takes a chair from her side and goes on hitting her until she falls flat on her back.

The infuriating incident was shared on Twitter and has been going viral since.

After taking cognizance of the matter, in a subsequent tweet, the Ghaziabad Police mentioned that the accused seen in the video has been arrested and further probe is on. There were reports of the woman getting beaten up because she resisted a case of molestation. Cops, however, clarified that no such incident had been reported to them.

However, that's not the end of the matter. What has further agitated netizens is the fact that bystanders were just merely looking at the entire fiasco, with no one coming to the rescue of the helpless woman.

And needless to say, they also pointed out how we are failing as a society everyday to protect the women of our country.

Catch this cretin, reveal his identity and shame him till he's a social outcast. And this bystander syndrome will kill us all one day. No one stepped in to help as this lady was assaulted? https://t.co/wDyzRnrPJ7 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 15, 2020

Its sad to see that no one stopped him....tamasha dekh rahe sab😡 please arrest him @ghaziabadpolice @Uppolice https://t.co/9kSHCB7T4c — Ritika Shahi (@RitikaspShahi) September 15, 2020

@myogiadityanath @narendramodi Situation of women .It's shame 4 us."Beti padao, beti bachao" is just mere a slogan?? If not punished him so that he never dare 2 touch any woman and never ever tried to tease any girl. #bharat Mata ki jay https://t.co/ZIojqUMJoU — Vishal Bhattacharjee (@vishalbhattach9) September 15, 2020

What the hell are these people doing😡... just standing and watching this.I request @dgpup @ghaziabadpolice to please arrest this disgusting man and also to take strict action. https://t.co/ntUcwiFvkG — Smilie Yadav (@S_M_I_L_I_E_16) September 15, 2020

Oh my god! Ashamed of the people around watching this disgusting act. Someone please find and take action on the disgusting animal 🙏🏻 @Uppolice @myogiadityanath #Ghaziabad https://t.co/JZWOXFeuqU — 🌺Amrita🌺 (@Amrita764) September 15, 2020

Shame on the onlookers around watching this happening. I know it takes guts to raise voice and act but at least show some balls and don't you dare back off when and if it gets reported. @HTNoidaGzb #Patriarchy https://t.co/zmwBxhmPav — Jsah (@Jsah28598323) September 15, 2020

As per a report by The Hindu in January 2020, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in crimes against women.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the creation of a women and child safety wing, to be headed by an Additional DG, to check crimes against them.