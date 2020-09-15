BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Elderly Woman Gets Beaten in Public by Man in Viral Video, Internet Outraged

Video grab of woman being thrashed in Ghaziabad. (Credit: Twitter)

Video grab of woman being thrashed in Ghaziabad. (Credit: Twitter)

The shocking incident took place in UP's Ghaziabad, where the woman was thrashed by an unidentified man after they got into a scuffle.

Buzz Staff

In a harrowing incident, an elderly woman was ruthlessly beaten by a local on the streets in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

The shocking incident took place on September 12 in Rajapur village, where the woman was thrashed by an unidentified man after they got into a scuffle.

The CCTV footage of the woman being beaten up in public view has taken the internet by storm. Towards the end of the video, when the woman tries to sit up, the man takes a chair from her side and goes on hitting her until she falls flat on her back.

The infuriating incident was shared on Twitter and has been going viral since.

After taking cognizance of the matter, in a subsequent tweet, the Ghaziabad Police mentioned that the accused seen in the video has been arrested and further probe is on. There were reports of the woman getting beaten up because she resisted a case of molestation. Cops, however, clarified that no such incident had been reported to them.

However, that's not the end of the matter. What has further agitated netizens is the fact that bystanders were just merely looking at the entire fiasco, with no one coming to the rescue of the helpless woman.

And needless to say, they also pointed out how we are failing as a society everyday to protect the women of our country.

As per a report by The Hindu in January 2020, Uttar Pradesh tops the list in crimes against women.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the creation of a women and child safety wing, to be headed by an Additional DG, to check crimes against them.

Next Story
Loading