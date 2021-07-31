Elderly Woman Gets Surprise Visit From Singer For Birthday in Hospice

The treasure of viral videos on the Internet introduces us to different types of content online. While some of these clips are funny and leaves us chuckling, many have the ability to leave you emotional. One such clip was sharedby St Richard's Hospice on its official YouTube channel. The heartwarming video featured the birthday celebration of an 88-year-old bedridden woman.

As per the caption, the in-patient unit team of the Hospice arranged a special birthday surprise for this patient named Roz. The catering team of the Hospice also prepared a cake for Roz. The footage starts off with Roz lying on her bed in an open area where singer Nicole, from Doorstep Princesses, is seen performing for her and the family. The Hospice ended its caption with a note thanking Nicole for her presence.

While the video was originally shared on YouTube, it was later reshared on Twitter.

The clip has so far received over five thousand views on the microblogging site and the number is increasing sharply with the passing time.

Reacting to the heartwarming video, a Twitter user said that while she wasn't sure about the song selection, the gesture was really moving. She wrote, "I love this I’m not sure though if the lyrics are suitable for the occasion. 'It's a wonderful world' if you are in the process of leaving this world… But it comes from a good heart."

I love this ❤ I'm not sure though if the lyrics are suitable for the occation. 'It's a wonderful world' if you are in the proces of leaving this world… But it comes from a good heart. 🥰— Marit 🙏 (@MaritVanOene) July 29, 2021

Another similar birthday video that had attracted the attention of users featured a hilarious reaction by a 94-year-old woman. The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, made its waytoYouTube. The clip started off with the family members singing birthday for the woman she sits on a chair near the cake. She thanks everyone for the wishes and gives a hilarious reaction and say, “I hope it’s my last”

What’s your reaction to the viral clip?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here