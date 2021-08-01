Elderly Woman in Amritsar Running Juice Stall Goes Viral, Netizens Want to Help Her

A video shared by Youtuber Gaurav Wasan has gone viral in a similar vein to that of his earlier video of Baba ka Dhaba in Delhi last year. Wasan, whose regularly posts videos of food and small shops or stalls, has now shared a yet another heartrending video of an elderly woman running a juice stall in Amritsar.

In the short clip, an elderly woman, who will easily be in her 80s is seen running a juice stall to make ends meet. Shared on Instagram reels by Wasan on his handle @youtubeswadofficial, the video has raked up 1.4 million likes and thousands of comments.

The stall is situated in Rani da Bagh opposite a SBI bank branch in Amritsar. The woman prepares fresh squeezed lime juice and sells them to customers in the 30-second video clip. She prepares fresh Mausambi (sweet lime) juice in the 30-second clip. The woman, despite having a smiling disposition in the video, has made users worry about her and her economic conditions.

“May god bless her with good health and wealth," one user commented.

“I can see pain behind her smile," said another.

“Aaram krne ki umar vo kaam kr rhi hai amma ap mahaan ho, (At an age where you should be resting, you are working, you are great Amma)", said another.

“People can be soo inspirational to others and unknowingly teach alot ….May god Bless Aunty ji with health and happiness," another person wrote.

Wasan was the man who highlighted the poor condition of Kanta Prasad’s eatery through a Youtube video that made waves on the Internet back in 2020. But a heartwarming story at first when locals flocked to help Baba by helping him earn more, it soon snowballed into a controversy when Prasad later filed a cheating complaint against Wasan and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he received in the donation. A year later, the Baba Ka Dhaba owner apologised to the food blogger saying that Wasan was neither a thief and nor did he claim that he was one.

Prasad was admitted to Safdarjung hospital recently after allegedly attempting suicide. He was later released after recovering.

