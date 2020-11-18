News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

Elderly Woman Was Stunned to See Female Pilot in Cockpit, Her Reaction Has Internet in Splits

Image for Representation. (Picture Source: AFP Relaxnews)

Image for Representation. (Picture Source: AFP Relaxnews)

A commercial pilot named Hana Khan shared an amusing incident where an elderly woman reacted surprisingly after seeing Hana in the cockpit.

An elderly woman couldn't believe her eyes when she saw a woman pilot during one of her flights, as these jobs were once conventionally meant for 'men only'.

However, for the older generation, this blurring of lines is still a bit surprising given that for the longest time, they have not seen women in these roles.

A commercial pilot named Hana Khan shared an amusing incident on Twitter where an elderly woman reacted surprisingly after seeing Hana in the cockpit. Hana was flying a Delhi-Gaya flight on November 15 when an elderly woman, who wanted to look into the cockpit, came there.

The woman was left surprised seeing a woman pilot and as per Hana, she exclaimed, "Oi yahan to chorri baithi! (Oh, a girl is sitting here)."

Hana further said that this incident happened when she landed back in Delhi and she could not stop laughing after hearing the reaction of the elderly woman.

Her tweet has garnered over 15,000 likes and is receiving comments from Twitter users.

One user commented that this kind of reaction is expected from the older generation. Hana agreed to this and said that the previous generation hardly knows about driving. But she added that they will now have to get used to women doing incredible things.

A person commented that the woman will share her experience with others from her community and that will inspire others. “You are a source of inspiration to many,” he said.

However, some users took offence to the comment of the elderly woman.

Vinay Kumar Dokania, a commenter said, “Even in 2020, the mentality of some ppl remains so 1950ish..”

Some of the people were also curious to know how the elderly woman got access to the cockpit. A user asked Hana how it can be made possible for him to meet the pilot.

Hana responded that one can request to meet the pilot once the flight lands. As per her, if the pilot is not busy, then s/he can accept the request and can meet the individual.

What do you think, was it funny or offensive?


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...