Elderly Woman Was Stunned to See Female Pilot in Cockpit, Her Reaction Has Internet in Splits

An elderly woman couldn't believe her eyes when she saw a woman pilot during one of her flights, as these jobs were once conventionally meant for 'men only'.

However, for the older generation, this blurring of lines is still a bit surprising given that for the longest time, they have not seen women in these roles.

A commercial pilot named Hana Khan shared an amusing incident on Twitter where an elderly woman reacted surprisingly after seeing Hana in the cockpit. Hana was flying a Delhi-Gaya flight on November 15 when an elderly woman, who wanted to look into the cockpit, came there.

The woman was left surprised seeing a woman pilot and as per Hana, she exclaimed, "Oi yahan to chorri baithi! (Oh, a girl is sitting here)."

Hana further said that this incident happened when she landed back in Delhi and she could not stop laughing after hearing the reaction of the elderly woman.

Did a Delhi-Gaya-Delhi flight today.An elderly lady wanted to look into the cockpit & when she saw me, she exclaimed in an haryanvi accent“Oi yahan to chorri baithi!”Could not stop laughing!#aviationstories — Hana Khan (@girlpilot_) November 15, 2020

Her tweet has garnered over 15,000 likes and is receiving comments from Twitter users.

One user commented that this kind of reaction is expected from the older generation. Hana agreed to this and said that the previous generation hardly knows about driving. But she added that they will now have to get used to women doing incredible things.

It's expected from older generation — epeter (@SiddhanthChauh3) November 15, 2020

A person commented that the woman will share her experience with others from her community and that will inspire others. “You are a source of inspiration to many,” he said.

That elderly woman would surely share the moment of her shock with the chorris of her community and that would be something inspiring for them, no doubt. You are a source of inspiration to many. — Gautam Goswami (@GautamG48078999) November 16, 2020

However, some users took offence to the comment of the elderly woman.

Vinay Kumar Dokania, a commenter said, “Even in 2020, the mentality of some ppl remains so 1950ish..”

Even in 2020the mentality of some ppl remains so 1950ish.. — Vinay Kumar Dokania 🇮🇳 🖐️ (@VinayDokania) November 16, 2020

Some of the people were also curious to know how the elderly woman got access to the cockpit. A user asked Hana how it can be made possible for him to meet the pilot.

Tell me one thing, if I'm traveling on airplane and want to meet the Pilots iz it possible? — Shahid jamil (@ShahidJamil526) November 15, 2020

Hana responded that one can request to meet the pilot once the flight lands. As per her, if the pilot is not busy, then s/he can accept the request and can meet the individual.

If when you land and the pilots are not busy you can request. Sometimes you may be allowed to. Sometimes not. Depends on how busy the pilots are. — Hana Khan (@girlpilot_) November 16, 2020

What do you think, was it funny or offensive?