Elders in Elephant Herd Crush Solar Fence to Make Way for their Baby | WATCH

A soothing incident of an elephant herd guiding a calf to jump over a solar fence after entering a town on the outskirts of Coimbatore has gone viral on social media. The forests along the Western Ghats in Coimbatore district are inhabited by large wild elephant herds. Elephants, which frequently enter the area from the wild, damage the farmland. Due to this, the farmers in the area have erected solar fences around their land to protect it from raid of elephants. Eventually, as summer approaches, elephants in the Western Ghats of Coimbatore city are increasingly leaving the forest and venturing into the agricultural areas frequently in search of water. In this situation, five elephants, including a two-month-old calf ventured out of the forest area near Narasipuram, a place located near Thondamuthur next to Coimbatore.

Reportedly, this elephant herd infiltrated the landfill around the area and destroyed the crops, including bananas. As the wild elephants kept roaming the area, people climbed onto the terraces of their homes and tried to drive back the elephants to the forest by making noises. Immediately, two of the adult elephants jumped over the fence, but the calf seemed unable to move forward due to fear. Following this, the villagers guided the elephants from the terrace to step on the wire as if they were talking to children. One of the elephants in the herd stepped and crushed the solar fence to make way and the other elephant guided the calf to cross over. The incident has been captured by locals who were guiding the elephant herd.

The video of the villagers saying, ‘Alas, it might hurt the child’ is being shared widely on social media. In another incident, a wild elephant which has been camping along with its calf in Gudalur with an injured front limb, is being treated by veterinarians. The elephant was rescued by the forest department officials at Padanthorai forest area on March 24 and it was then reunited with its calf. Subsequently, the Forest Department has been instructing people to be cautious, as the elephants are camping amid human settlements due to summer.

