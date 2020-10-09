Elephant in the Zoom: You Can Now Virtually Videocall One and Help Save the Species

Australian foundation The Human Elephant Learning Programs (H-ELP) is offering individuals around the world the chance to take part in virtual video calls with elephants in order to fund a vast program aimed at protecting the species.

This collaboration with The Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF) is designed to encourage conservation in a fun way, giving access to live images of the giant mammals in their natural habitat in anyone's home while contributing to their well-being through a fee.

This move coincides with the severe drop in tourism revenue in Thailand following the covid-19 pandemic, which threatens the survival of many elephant camps. This initiative is part of the current trend underway that enables humans to observe wildlife virtually without disturbing the animals.

Two options are offered: 10 or 15 minutes. For 100 dollars, you can observe Asian elephants on Zoom for 10 minutes. For 200 dollars, you will have access to the mammal observation as well as a presentation from a GTAEF expert plus a quick Q&A session.

The funds from sessions will be split between various conservation projects and the upkeep of camps. Other donations are also welcome via the H-ELP website.