Elephant Interrupts TV Reporter During Broadcast, Reddit Video Goes Viral

Animals are one of the most curious beings. Sometimes, their inquisitiveness can be hilarious. An elephant got up close to a news reporter, seemingly trying to find his trunk. Shared on Reddit’s largest humour depository, the reporter can be heard talking about the conservation of wildlife species, with The Standard, Kenya. Standing close to the elephants, he is able to maintain his composure even when they bump into him. But one of the elephants decides to see for himself where the reporter’s trunk is. The elephant first places his trunk over the reporter’s head before slowly travelling down and touching his nose. At that moment, the reporter can no longer hold back and along with the cameraman bursts into laughter. Take a peek here:

Social media users are in love with the clip. Many called the moment wholesome and were glad to come across the video. A Reddit user commented, “I love this. He did such a good job keeping his composure right up until little Snuffy booped his snoot.”

“Actually probably helped his campaign. Who wouldn’t wanna help after seeing an elephant just boop a random guy’s nose and refuse to elaborate,” read another comment.

A third user commented, “I swear that elephant giggled/snickered at the end.”

Several other Reddit users praised the reporter’s attitude towards the entire situation. One user remarked that the reporter is so funny and his reaction is adorable. In the beginning, he tried so hard to be serious and represent an important cause to the best of his ability. However, clearly, the elephants had other plans. Another mentioned that they should have kept rolling and used this moment. Agreeing with the suggestion, one Reddit user mentioned that if we humanise nature more, people might not want to destroy it.

