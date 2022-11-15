CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MaheshBabu#Movies#IPL#G20Summit#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss16
Home » News » Buzz » Elephant Interrupts TV Reporter During Broadcast, Reddit Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Elephant Interrupts TV Reporter During Broadcast, Reddit Video Goes Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 11:13 IST

International

The elephant first places his trunk over the reporter’s head before slowly travelling down and touching his nose.. (Credits: Reddit)

The elephant first places his trunk over the reporter’s head before slowly travelling down and touching his nose.. (Credits: Reddit)

An elephant got up close to a news reporter, seemingly trying to find his trunk.

Animals are one of the most curious beings. Sometimes, their inquisitiveness can be hilarious. An elephant got up close to a news reporter, seemingly trying to find his trunk. Shared on Reddit’s largest humour depository, the reporter can be heard talking about the conservation of wildlife species, with The Standard, Kenya. Standing close to the elephants, he is able to maintain his composure even when they bump into him. But one of the elephants decides to see for himself where the reporter’s trunk is. The elephant first places his trunk over the reporter’s head before slowly travelling down and touching his nose. At that moment, the reporter can no longer hold back and along with the cameraman bursts into laughter. Take a peek here:

Social media users are in love with the clip. Many called the moment wholesome and were glad to come across the video. A Reddit user commented, “I love this. He did such a good job keeping his composure right up until little Snuffy booped his snoot.”

RELATED STORIES

“Actually probably helped his campaign. Who wouldn’t wanna help after seeing an elephant just boop a random guy’s nose and refuse to elaborate,” read another comment.

A third user commented, “I swear that elephant giggled/snickered at the end.”

Several other Reddit users praised the reporter’s attitude towards the entire situation. One user remarked that the reporter is so funny and his reaction is adorable. In the beginning, he tried so hard to be serious and represent an important cause to the best of his ability. However, clearly, the elephants had other plans. Another mentioned that they should have kept rolling and used this moment. Agreeing with the suggestion, one Reddit user mentioned that if we humanise nature more, people might not want to destroy it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:November 15, 2022, 11:13 IST
last updated:November 15, 2022, 11:13 IST