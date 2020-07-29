BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Elephant Mother Helps Baby Jumbo Cross River in Flood-hit Assam, Video Goes Viral

Mama Elephant helping calf to cross the river. Credits: Twitter

Mama Elephant helping calf to cross the river. Credits: Twitter

A video of mama elephant helping her calf in climbing the riverbank went viral on a micro-blogging site and gathered more than 1500 views.

Share this:

There indeed is no love like that of a mother. In a video that will once again prove the same, a mama elephant is seen helping her calf in climbing the river bank.

The video that has been widely shared on social media, shows how the mother elephant is assisting her baby to cross a flooded river so that it can climb the river bank.

This incident took place in flood-hit Assam’s Udalguri district.

In the now-viral clip, one can see how the mother elephant is lifting her baby with the trunk so that it can come on the riverbank.

The clip-on Twitter has been shared by a user named, Sergeant Bikash.

Captioning the clip which has been liked by more than 100 users, he said, "Mothers love. It's in my #Udalguri dist, 20km to the north near Bhutan border. Video by my friend Mithu- a wildlife savior at Hattigor. Hattigor means Hathi ka Ghar. Den of Elephant."

Netizens too have lauded the mother’s effort. A user, who noticed how the senior elephant kneeled to assist the baby, said, "So cute!! She kneeled down to catch the baby."

Another person commented upon how it is only a mother’s love that can go beyond all boundaries, said, "Mothers love are eternal."

Meanwhile, 129 animals have lost their lives at Kaziranga National Park, due to the floods in the state.

Next Story
Loading