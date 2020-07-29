Elephant Mother Helps Baby Jumbo Cross River in Flood-hit Assam, Video Goes Viral

There indeed is no love like that of a mother. In a video that will once again prove the same, a mama elephant is seen helping her calf in climbing the river bank.

The video that has been widely shared on social media, shows how the mother elephant is assisting her baby to cross a flooded river so that it can climb the river bank.

This incident took place in flood-hit Assam’s Udalguri district.

In the now-viral clip, one can see how the mother elephant is lifting her baby with the trunk so that it can come on the riverbank.

The clip-on Twitter has been shared by a user named, Sergeant Bikash.

Captioning the clip which has been liked by more than 100 users, he said, "Mothers love. It's in my #Udalguri dist, 20km to the north near Bhutan border. Video by my friend Mithu- a wildlife savior at Hattigor. Hattigor means Hathi ka Ghar. Den of Elephant."

Mothers love. Its in my #Udalguri dist,20km to north near Bhutan border. Video by my friend Mithu- an wild life saviour at Hattigor. Hattigor mean Hathi ka ghar. Den of Elephant. Ref @nanimontreuil pic.twitter.com/YyqmaQix6C — Sergeant Bikash (@bikash63) July 26, 2020

Netizens too have lauded the mother’s effort. A user, who noticed how the senior elephant kneeled to assist the baby, said, "So cute!! She kneeled down to catch the baby."

So cute!! She kneeled down to catch the baby. — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) July 26, 2020

Another person commented upon how it is only a mother’s love that can go beyond all boundaries, said, "Mothers love are eternal."

Mothers love are eternal — Right India Travels (@RightIndiaTrave) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, 129 animals have lost their lives at Kaziranga National Park, due to the floods in the state.