Elephant Picks Waste and Puts it Dustbin in Viral Video, Twitter Hails it as Swachh Bharat's Mascot

As the world continues to grapple with the perils of coronavirus, videos of wildlife and animals have been very popular on social media. After photos and videos of leopards and elephants, a wisened elephant has now been winning hearts on social media.

In a video shared on the microblogging site Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, a well-behaved elephant can be seen picking up a waste paper from the ground and throwing it in a waste-paper basket.

This elephant should be mascot of Swatch Bharat. A forward. pic.twitter.com/1oOeoe1MA9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 28, 2020

"This elephant should be mascot of Swachh Bharat," Kaswan wrote on Twitter.

The video of the well-behaved elephant has been getting cheers and compliments online. Many agreed that animals were indeed better than humans when it came to following rules and keeping our surroundings clean.

This is not the first time that an animal has shown better acumen than humans on social media. Last year, a video went viral in which a monkey can be seen drinking from a tap and after that closing the tap once it had quenched its thirst.

IFS officer Kaswan is also active on Twitter and often shares a variety of interesting and remarkable wildlife videos from across the country on Twitter. Recently, he shared an image of a lioness with her cub and started a guessing game on Twitter about what the duo might be saying.