Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Elephant Seal With a 'Hat' to Assist NASA in Understanding Ocean Currents Around Antarctica

Scientist Lia Siegelman is studying the ocean around Antarctica - one that has flippers and bears a passing resemblance to Jabba the Hut, said a study published on NASA’s Global Climate Change.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elephant Seal With a 'Hat' to Assist NASA in Understanding Ocean Currents Around Antarctica
Image used by NASA / Sorbonne University/Etienne Pauthenet.

In a first, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), has roped in an Elephant Seal to help in understanding how oceans and currents are storing energy as the climate warms.

Scientist Lia Siegelman is studying the ocean around Antarctica - one that has flippers and bears a passing resemblance to Jabba the Hut, said a study published on NASA’s Global Climate Change.

Siegelman is acquiring data from a single tagged southern elephant seal to study small-scale ocean features in a little-known part of the ocean around Antarctica.

The tagged Seal looks like it is wearing a hat, but that is because of the headpiece consists of an antenna plus a sensor that tracks the temperature of the ocean water.

Elephant seals spend around 9 to 10 months of a year in the sea. Furthermore, they can continually dive to depths as great as 3,300 feet and dive 80 times on an average in a day.

Siegelman, who is a visiting research student from the University of Western Brittany in Brest, France, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said, "Even when they sleep, they dive - they float down like a leaf.”

While the tagged seal is underwater it collects data from the entire top layer of the Southern Ocean.

As per the researchers, global warming changes important ocean currents in ways that affect Antarctic melt rates, any additional data from these dangerous, remote seas is likely to be valuable.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram