Elephant That Fell into Deep Pit Rescued by Forest Department in Odisha

The forest department of Bangiriposhi rescued a sub-adult elephant that had fallen into a deep pit in the Bangiriposhi range’s Tembatola village. A JCB was summoned at the site, and the officials of the forest department executed the rescue operation, ANI reported. Around 10 elephants entered the village located in Mayurbhanj district at night, willing to cross it and enter the forest. However, seeing the group of elephants, the villagers panicked and started shouting and running. Due to this, the group of elephants hurried away from the village when one of the elephants fell into the pit in Tembatola.

“An elephant was rescued from a pit near Tembatola village in Mayurbhanj, late Saturday. A group of elephants created a panic among the villagers who started running seeing the elephants, during which, one of the elephants fell into the pit,” Wildlife researcher, Anoomitra Acharya, told ANI.

Odisha | An elephant was rescued from a pit near Tembatola village in Mayurbhanj, late Saturday. A group of elephants had entered a village. On seeing them, people started running, which is when one of them fell into the pit: Anoomitra Acharya, Wildlife researcher (03.10) pic.twitter.com/6N9ARiyX3D— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

The Bangiriposhi Forest Department officials were immediately informed about the incident, after which, the rescue operation was undertaken. The elephant was rescued and was directed towards the forest safely.

It is not the first time such an incident has happened in the Mayurbhanj district. In April 2021, a baby elephant fell into a 15-feet deep well. The elephant was rescued using heavy pieces of machinery, including a JCB, which dug the way for the baby elephant to crawl out of the pit safely.

#WATCH | An elephant calf was rescued from a 15-feet deep well at a village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday."The calf fell into the well while it was roaming in the area on Friday night," said Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer, Deuli Forest Range. pic.twitter.com/TPIrWN52Ti — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Such incidents involving elephants are very frequent in the Mayurbhanj district due to the Mayurbhanj Elephant Reserve, which comprises three protected lands, i.e., Hadagarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary, and Similipal Tiger Reserve, for the conservation of the elephants.

While sometimes elephants fall into a problem in the area, they sometimes become the problem. Due to the degradation of green cover in the area, Elephants come out of the forest reserves and pose a threat to the livelihood of the villages nearby.

