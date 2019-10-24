Elephants Channel Their Inner Ronaldo, Face off in a Football Match in Karnataka

Ever seen elephants gearing up to kick a football and rejoicing in the game?

A video of elephants, who took part in the procession during Mysuru Dasara, playing football, has now gone viral on social media.

In the 15-second clip shared by news agency ANI, the elephants, who took part in the Dasara procession in Mysuru and now have returned to Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka, were seen playing football in an open field.

The jumbos playing football has amazed tourists who flocked to camp to see them.

In the video, one of the elephants is seen kicking the football to another as trainers sit on top of them, giving the jumbos directions.

Dubare Elephant camp has 26 elephants, while the nearby camp has three elephants. Of these 29 elephants, six participated in the historic Mysore Dasara, including Anekadalliro Vikram and Vijaya.

The elephants continue to amaze as well as amuse tourists with their daily activities including taking a bath in the river, jungle walks, playing football, as well as the way they are trained.

Chandana, a tourist said that the elephants have been trained to salute, race and play football, all of which are enjoyed by tourists, especially children.

#WATCH Karnataka: Elephants who took part in the parade during #Dasara festival in Mysuru, were seen playing football yesterday, after they were shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp* in Kodagu district. pic.twitter.com/yHonc8q3Sz — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

He further added that the jumbos are now being trained along with other elephants in the camp for the Mumbaro Elephant Festival.

The video of elephants playing football grabbed the attention of people on social media, who showered praises and love for the jumbos.

Here are some of the responses:

Situated on the banks of the river Kaveri in the district of Kodagu in Karnataka, Dubare is known for its elephant camp.

Mysuru Dasara, a 10-day festival, had begun with Navaratri and the main procession was organised on Vijayadashami (Dusshera).

Every year sees the same trained elephants from Nagarhole forest visiting the Mysore Palace and remain there till the festival Mysuru Dasara ends.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.