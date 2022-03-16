Eleven-year-old Iceland Boy Buys Land in Scotland Just to Be Called 'Lord'

An 11-year-old boy from Iceland’s Reykjavík, wished to hold the title of “lord” and went on to buy a piece of land in Scotland to get the position. Arnaldur Kjárr Arnþórsson confirms to Iceland newspaper Morgunblaðið that he bought the land for the title only, as reported by Iceland Monitor. He says that now he has the right to ask people to call him Lord Arnaldur Kjárr. The young boy has bought five square feet of land near Ardallie in Scotland for $40. Talking about how the idea came to his mind, Arnþórsson recalls that he was watching YouTube when he saw some rag dolls calling themselves lords, as they owned land in Scotland.

Right away, Arnþórsson says he found it very interesting, and it made him, too, want to buy land there. Upon googling, he stumbled upon a great Valentine’s Day deal with an 80 percent discount, which was too good to miss.

Arnþórsson notified his parents about his plan by sending his father a text message, which read, “I’m going to buy land in Scotland!”, to which the father asked him whether he can afford it? The little one was certain that the three of them would make it happen. Arnþórsson admits that being a lord in Iceland is of little significance, but he says “it’s mostly fun.” However, his mother is not sure what would happen if the family shows up in Scotland. She wonders if some Scottish farmer would chase them away.

The 11-year-old believes that living in Scotland for a short while will be interesting, as it will give him a chance to tell people he is a lord. “Iceland, though, will always be my place, unless I find a way to visit Valhalla — without being dead,” he said. Arnþórsson is very interested in Norse mythology and joined religious organisation Ásatrúarfélagið, at the age of ten. This Icelandic religious organisation promotes belief in the old Nordic gods (Æsir).

