Elijah Wood of 'Lord of the Rings' Fame is Surprised after Fan Cites a Little-known Role for Autograph

American actor, Elijah Wood, garnered fans across the globe for his portrayal of the character, Frodo Baggins, a hobbit from J.R.R Tolkien’s epic fantasy, Lord of the Rings. Wood appeared as Frodo in the Oscar-winning trilogy and etched his name in the entertainment industry forever. Naturally, when fans get a chance to meet Wood and get his autograph, they generally get it on merchandise of the trilogy. However, this one fan did something unconventional and got Wood’s autograph for a role that he is not that famous.

In 2003, Elijah Wood did a few minutes long cameo in Spy Kids 3: Game Over. The fan shared a clip of meet with Wood where she presents a picture of Wood’s character, The Guy, from the action-comedy film. In the video, Wood is seen sitting behind protective glass. As the woman approaches him, she says, “I’m so excited,” and gives him the picture of The Guy from underneath the glass. Wood is heard exclaiming, “Ah! The Guy!” and then signs the picture.

As per a report by LAD Bible, the fan, who goes by the name fleeting_dreamer on TikTok, met Wood at the fan convention, Calgary Expo, held between April 21 and April 24, in Canada.

In Spy Kids 3: Game Over, Wood played the character of The Guy, a mythical gamer who was believed to be unbeatable at the game everyone gets trapped in. The villainous character, as Wood remembered, was “very cocky.” Although the character appeared in the movie for a very short time, fans still remember Wood for the character. It was an exciting appearance since the actor was the lead in what is touted as one of the biggest film trilogies of all time.

Lord of The Rings is not the only movie adaptation of J.R.R Tolkien’s work that Wood appeared in. The actor also appeared in one of the movies in The Hobbit series.

