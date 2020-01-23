Take the pledge to vote

Elizabeth Warren's Confusing Description of Indian Dish Has Left the Internet Hungry for Answers

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is campaigning for the upcoming Presidential elections, has named one such confusing 'Indian dish' which has left desi Netizens all over the world confused.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 23, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
Elizabeth Warren's Confusing Description of Indian Dish Has Left the Internet Hungry for Answers
Indian food outside India is pretty confusing to some. For starters, they assume that a lot of dishes involving gravy or stew is automatically a "curry."

This often leads Indians being very puzzled at what this general cluster of 'curry' would mean. Is it kadhai paneer? Is it butter chicken? Is it ghee roast? Is it paneer butter masala? Is it dal makhani? The possibilities are endless, and the answer is usually a vague description, which leaves one feeling more puzzled than before.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is campaigning for the upcoming Presidential elections, has described one such confusing 'Indian dish' which has left desi Netizens all over the world confused.

The description of favorite Indian dish surfaced at an interaction between Warren and a news website was tweeted by campaign reporter Zohreen Shah, who appealed to desi Netizens to guess what the dish was.

"It's like big tapioca. And you serve it with daal!," is how Warren described it.

People chimed in with their responses, unable to understand the dish.

What's your guess?

