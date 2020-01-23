Elizabeth Warren's Confusing Description of Indian Dish Has Left the Internet Hungry for Answers

Indian food outside India is pretty confusing to some. For starters, they assume that a lot of dishes involving gravy or stew is automatically a "curry."

This often leads Indians being very puzzled at what this general cluster of 'curry' would mean. Is it kadhai paneer? Is it butter chicken? Is it ghee roast? Is it paneer butter masala? Is it dal makhani? The possibilities are endless, and the answer is usually a vague description, which leaves one feeling more puzzled than before.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is campaigning for the upcoming Presidential elections, has described one such confusing 'Indian dish' which has left desi Netizens all over the world confused.

The description of favorite Indian dish surfaced at an interaction between Warren and a news website was tweeted by campaign reporter Zohreen Shah, who appealed to desi Netizens to guess what the dish was.

"It's like big tapioca. And you serve it with daal!," is how Warren described it.

.@ewarren is asked about her favorite Indian food at @vicenews' #BrownandBlack forum:"It's like big tapioca. And you serve it with daal!" she says.If you know what she’s referring to, feel free to chime in. — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) January 20, 2020

People chimed in with their responses, unable to understand the dish.

I assumed she meant kheer but I've never had it with daal — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 20, 2020

I thought maybe paneer(?), but again the "with daal" throws it. — gato fumador ❼ (@QueenInYeIIow) January 20, 2020

Yeah that comparison really confused me. — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) January 20, 2020

Does she mean something like a "big tapioca" crepe? Like as in idli and dhal? Because idli and dhal is pretty amazing. — faranaaz (@faranaaz) January 23, 2020

But is puri tapioca? We’re thinking maybe idli sambar. That kind of looks like tapioca pic.twitter.com/JtdixqxCLC — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) January 22, 2020

Wait who eats sabudana khichdi with dal??? — Rishi Iyengar (@Iyengarish) January 21, 2020

I’m guessing it’s malai kofta. Or saag paneer. Though the “tapioca” makes me wonder if she’s referring to taro root, which, in South India is mixed (after cooking until soft) with Sambar or a Buttermilky gravy (“mor kuzhambu”). And then again, it’s not “big”. — Ramdas Sunder (@RamdasSunder) January 22, 2020

Almost positive she means papadam b/c it looks kinda like Indian tapioca chips, but bigger. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) January 21, 2020

Lol there is nothing like that in desi cuisine. Maybe she was referring to Gulab Jamun with the syrup as “daal?” Maybe she was referring to kardhi with the pakore as “tapioca?” Or maybe she had some sort of Taiwanese-Indian fusion dish lmao — Rahul Sinha☂️ (@RahulSinha95) January 20, 2020

She may well be talking about Idli with Dal! But don't know in what sense that looks like big Tapioca pic.twitter.com/BBJfuIXIJA — UDAY (@mmo_uday) January 22, 2020

What's your guess?

