Elizabeth Warren's Dog is Campaigning for Her Since She's Stuck in Washington for Donald Trump's Impeachment

US Senator Elizabath Warren’s dog did something special for her by going on the campaign trail in Iowa while she was stuck in Washington

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
Elizabeth Warren's Dog is Campaigning for Her Since She's Stuck in Washington for Donald Trump's Impeachment
Dogs are considered to be loyal for a reason. Internet is flooded with videos of dogs taking care of their owners. However, apart from guarding and protecting their owners, they can perform a variety of other roles.

US Senator Elizabath Warren’s dog did something special for her by going on the campaign trail in Iowa while she was stuck in Washington for US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, reported mail online.

With just five days to go before the Hawkeye state caucuses, Warren, who is also a Democratic candidate in the 2020 US presidential election, sent her 20-month-old golden retriever Bailey to campaign for her.

The golden retriever accompanied Warren’s husband Bruce Mann and her son Alex, making three campaign stops on January 29. During the campaign trail, the dog stuck his nose into a custom-made peanut-butter cake and accepted ear rubs. The golden retriever also lined up for selfies like Warren, who has made it a trademark at her campaign events to stay and click selfie with every guest.

During the campaign, Mann and Alex held the dog while attendees took the pictures. In what can be termed as a funny incident, the golden retriever leapt up into the face of photographer when he leaned for a photo.

