Ellen DeGeneres Had the Best Surprise For Asian YouTubers Who Pulled Off the Viral McDonald's Prank



i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm

— JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018



I'm still trying to wake up from this dream! 😬 Catch @christiantoleds and me TODAY on the Ellen DeGeneres Show! (excuse my ugly reactions) #McDonalds #EllenDeGeneres pic.twitter.com/f51E12ur9Y



— JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 17, 2018



You guys earned this dream. 👍 Looking forward to more work from the best “Regional Interior Coordinators” we’ve ever had! 😉 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 19, 2018

While most of us got a flying slipper in the face for pulling off a prank, YouTuber Jevh Maravilla and his friend Christian, living in Houston, Texas, had the privilege to get an invite on The Ellen Show for a McDonald's prank they pulled some weeks back.Some weeks back, Jevh noticed that the walls of McDonald's were decked with posters of white Americans who were flashing their bright smiles and enjoying their Happy Meals. Realising that there was little to no Asian representation in the media, Jevh and Christian and decided to create a fake poster of them and hang it on an empty wall in a Mcdonald's outlet.The boys took a picture of themselves, enjoying a burger and french fries in a school setting and bought a Mcdonald's uniform for $7. With some basic photoshop, they then edited the picture to match it with the posters in the Mcdonald's store.On the D-day, Jevh and his friends went to the Mcdonald's store and when no one was looking, they hung up the poster on the empty wall.The picture stayed up for more than 50 days, surprising Jevh, Christian, and the whole internet.Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who admittedly loves pranks, decided to call the viral duo on her popular The Ellen Show. As always, Ellen had some surprises up her sleeves.On the show, Ellen asked them how they went about with their prank. The pranksters, while recalling their story, told Ellen that Mcdonald's had called them up and informed them that they were not in any trouble. However, Ellen decided to cut them short and said that she had some surprises for the boys. She revealed that McDonald's was going to hire Jevh and Christian for a marketing campaign and pay them $25,000 each.They were, needless to stay, ecstatic. And McDonald's too decided to commend their prank on Twitter.Well, that surely was a prank done right.