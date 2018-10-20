English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ellen DeGeneres Plays Cupid to Naomi Osaka and Michael B. Jordan on Tennis Star's Birthday
More like Ellen Degenerous, amirite?
Image credits: Reuters / AP
Tennis champ Naomi Osaka got the perfect gift on her birthday, thanks to Ellen DeGeneres.
Yes, the celebrity host and comedian made Osaka's special day all the more special after she posted a photo of Michael B. Jordan to the tennis star, calling it a present.
Much to everyone's surprise, Jordan played along and offered his own birthday gift to Osaka.
Naturally, Osaka was a bit embarrassed.
Responding to Osaka's tweet, the Black Panther actor wrote, "This one is better and more recent. LOL 😂 Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present 🎁"
And Osaka happily accepted the invite.
The twitterati were thrilled.
Naomi Osaka took the tennis world by storm earlier in September after she won her first grand slam, defeating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4, becoming the first Japanese player to grab the coveted trophy.
After her win, the tennis powerhouse made a visit to Ellen's NBC show - The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she spoke about her victory and revealed that her celebrity crush is Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan.
And the cupid that Ellen is, she quickly texted the actor, sending him a selfie with Naomi, who shyly asked the talk show host to not stress her out.
Jordan decided to respond to Ellen's text, sending a video where he congratulated Osaka for winning her first grand slam and setting an amazing example for the younger generation.
Happy birthday, @Naomi_Osaka_. I got you a present. @michaelb4jordan pic.twitter.com/RVlX6Tmt5h— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 16, 2018
pls block me 😩— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 16, 2018
LOL what is going on ??? Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 18, 2018
The twitterati were thrilled.
Omg 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/57kEVSKflq— Gabriel (@gabrielr925) October 17, 2018
Everyone wanting to see where this goes like .... pic.twitter.com/aSAAIPn8xJ— LFC Sydney (@beeeeeepop) October 18, 2018
good LORD. happy birthday to us all.— Monica Rix (@MonicaRix) October 16, 2018
His picture is like a present for the entire community okurrr pic.twitter.com/UIf7Ys1oAS— JCC (@CamiloCarlone) October 16, 2018
.@Naomi_Osaka_ won the #USOpen, and all she got was this selfie with me. And 3.8 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/fwf1cNaF4j— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 12, 2018
I texted @MichaelB4Jordan about @Naomi_Osaka_. Obvi he responded. pic.twitter.com/NNwq2iBcaK— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 12, 2018
