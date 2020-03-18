English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Ellen DeGeneres Tried to Solve a 4000-Piece Puzzle During Coronavirus Isolation and (Hilariously) Failed

Ellen DeGeneres / Instagram.

Ellen DeGeneres / Instagram.

Ever since the production of the show had to be stopped due to the coronavirus, Ellen has taken it to her social media to interact with her fans and make everyone’s day a bit better.

Popular TV show host Ellen DeGeneres’ mantra has been to spread light and happiness with her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ever since the production of the show had to be stopped due to the coronavirus, Ellen has taken it to her social media to interact with her fans and make everyone’s day a bit better.

As a means of staying in and not getting bored, the comedienne has taken on a puzzle.

In the first video, she admitted to being “bored” and brought out a 4000-piece puzzle, saying: “shouldn’t be that hard, right?”

View this post on Instagram

Let’s see how this goes.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

However, big trouble was on her way as “there’s only 3,999 pieces”. Ellen declared she’ll not do the puzzle after she lost one piece.

She also added that Portia, her wife, suggested that she read a book, so she will go and do that.

View this post on Instagram

So much for that plan.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

The “day is saved!” she exclaimed in another video as she found the one missing piece under the table.

View this post on Instagram

Day is saved! Now the real work begins.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

“They call me Ellen ‘Do it’ DeGeneres.” The TV host said as she got to the “hardest part” which was “turning each and every of the pieces over”.

View this post on Instagram

They call me Ellen ‘Do it’ DeGeneres.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

After having turned a lot of pieces over, she realized she didn't have a table “big enough” for the puzzle, Ellen said in the next video.

Finally, she declared she would not solve the puzzle as she was “not stupid”.

She concluded her last puzzle series video by saying, “what a waste this was”, so we do not know if she will go back to solving it or she has quit for good.

Share this:

