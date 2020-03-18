Ellen DeGeneres Tried to Solve a 4000-Piece Puzzle During Coronavirus Isolation and (Hilariously) Failed

Popular TV show host Ellen DeGeneres’ mantra has been to spread light and happiness with her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ever since the production of the show had to be stopped due to the coronavirus, Ellen has taken it to her social media to interact with her fans and make everyone’s day a bit better.

As a means of staying in and not getting bored, the comedienne has taken on a puzzle.

In the first video, she admitted to being “bored” and brought out a 4000-piece puzzle, saying: “shouldn’t be that hard, right?”

However, big trouble was on her way as “there’s only 3,999 pieces”. Ellen declared she’ll not do the puzzle after she lost one piece.



She also added that Portia, her wife, suggested that she read a book, so she will go and do that.

The “day is saved!” she exclaimed in another video as she found the one missing piece under the table.

“They call me Ellen ‘Do it’ DeGeneres.” The TV host said as she got to the “hardest part” which was “turning each and every of the pieces over”.

After having turned a lot of pieces over, she realized she didn't have a table “big enough” for the puzzle, Ellen said in the next video.

Finally, she declared she would not solve the puzzle as she was “not stupid”.

She concluded her last puzzle series video by saying, “what a waste this was”, so we do not know if she will go back to solving it or she has quit for good.