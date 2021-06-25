'Elliot Anderson' Used the Fake Alias 'Dave Kennedy' on Mr Robot. He's a Real Person

We often see film and TV characters getting inspired by real-life people and while most of the times it’s entirely intentional, sometimes the similarity between real and reel life happens unintentionally. One such intertwining moments between the reel and real-life character happened in one of the episodes of season 3 of the popular US drama-thriller series Mr Robot. We are talking about the episode where the character of Elliot Anderson introduced himself with a fake alias of Dave Kennedy. Interestingly, like the character of Anderson in the series, real-life Dave Kennedy too works as a ‘hacker’ or cybersecurity expert as you like to call it. Soon after this episode was aired, even Dave had tweeted expressing his excitement over in name feature in the popular series.

Who is the real-life, Dave Kennedy?

Dave who works as a cybersecurity expert runs his organization named Binary Defense developing cybersecurity solutions, which included the development of their own proprietary managed detection and response technology. Prior to establishing his own company, Dave worked for various big companies as their cybersecurity expert. He was the chief security officer for Diebold Incorporated where he developed a solution for information security and risk management.

Dave has also served in the United States Marine Corps where he specialized in analysis activities for the U.S. intelligence community.

Apart from his usual business Dave also takes various lectures on cybersecurity. During one of his recent lectures, fans of Mr Robot attending the lecture vividly remembered his name mention in the series and shared the incident on Reddit’s official sub for r/MrRobot.

Mr Robot, which first aired in 2015, has been widely acclaimed for its technical accuracy by many cybersecurity firms in the past. The series revolves around the life of a young hacker named Elliot Alderson played by Rami Malek who ends up becoming a key figure in the complex game of global dominance after he tries to take on the corrupt practices of the corporate he had been working for.

