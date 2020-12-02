News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out As Transgender and Internet Can't Stop Their Love

File image of Elliot Page / AP.

33-year-old 'The Umbrella Academy' actor Elliot Page said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

On Tuesday, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page received incredible support from his fans and trans community after the Inception, The Umbrella Academy star came out as transgender, an announcement that was made by the actor on social media.

The 33-year-old actor said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page wrote. "I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place."

"The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," added Page, who said his pronouns are "he" and "they."

Page signed his statement with the words: "All my love, Elliot."

Page's announcement was widely applauded on social media by fans, colleagues, and LGBTQ rights advocates.

Page has frequently worked to bring the lives of LGBTQ characters to screen, including the 2015 film Freeheld which he produced and starred in as the partner of a dying New Jersey police detective who had been denied pension benefits.

(With AP inputs)


