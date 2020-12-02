Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out As Transgender and Internet Can't Stop Their Love

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

On Tuesday, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page received incredible support from his fans and trans community after the Inception, The Umbrella Academy star came out as transgender, an announcement that was made by the actor on social media.

The 33-year-old actor said his decision to come out as trans, which also involved changing his first name, came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.

"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page wrote. "I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place."

"The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," added Page, who said his pronouns are "he" and "they."

Page signed his statement with the words: "All my love, Elliot."

Page's announcement was widely applauded on social media by fans, colleagues, and LGBTQ rights advocates.

Congratulation, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 2, 2020

.@TheElliotPage has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted. https://t.co/Ba7HOBgU5G pic.twitter.com/qFR1qG4H6q — GLAAD (@glaad) December 1, 2020

🖤🎻🖤So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!! — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) December 1, 2020

Just wanted to say as a pastor who has enjoyed so much of your work, and keeps working on creating a church that is both affirming and repentant of its history of queerphobia and transphobia, that you are seen and appreciated. Thank you for being you, Elliot. Blessings. — Eric Atcheson, but Advent-y (@RevEricAtcheson) December 1, 2020

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

Every bit of love I have, I send to you. Especially on behalf of my trans daughter. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1c00Wj7B5b — Ellen Elizabeth (@greenegirl14) December 1, 2020

Your heart has always been big and you've used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth! 💫 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) December 1, 2020

Elliot, I love you, am proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us. 🙏❤️🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 1, 2020

I wish elliot page and all he/theys a very pleasent evening — IV ⚢dummy wlw⚢ (@Orquidiart) December 1, 2020

Netflix, Letterboxd, and IMDB already updated the name Elliot Page. That's amazing. pic.twitter.com/1XRjpWZAiQ — Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) December 2, 2020

Elliot Page makes Nova Scotia proud. — Kate Beaton (@beatonna) December 1, 2020

Page has frequently worked to bring the lives of LGBTQ characters to screen, including the 2015 film Freeheld which he produced and starred in as the partner of a dying New Jersey police detective who had been denied pension benefits.

(With AP inputs)