Ellyse Perry is 'Flattered' But Has One Condition About Murali Vijay's Proposal for Dinner

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry says she is “flattered” about the fact that India batsman Murali Vijay picked her name when asked about who he’d like to take to dinner from within the cricketing fraternity.

Ellyse Perry, the No. 1 all-rounder in ODIs and international women’s cricketer of the year, responded to Vijay's comments saying that it was very kind of the him to pick her.

“I hope he’s paying. That’s very kind of him. I’m flattered,” Perry said in an Instagram Live session with Ridhima Pathak.

Murali Vijay had been asked name two cricketers he would want to have dinner with, he said it would be Australia women's cricket star Ellyse Perry and his fellow India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

"Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil," Murali Vijay had said.

Perry, who won the Women’s T20 World Cup recently with Australia, is recovering from injury. Recently she said that she does not expect the coronavirus pandemic to have a long lasting negative effect.

Boards like Cricket Australia are facing a financial crisis and were forced to lay off the majority of their staff but Perry believes that governing bodies will look for new ways of revenue generation.

"Sport, in general, is resilient and I can't actually see it having a long-lasting negative effect," Perry had told the Australian Associated Press.

"It's certainly made organizations rethink how they run their sports and their codes and potentially strip it back to what is really important.

"That's not necessarily a bad thing. I don't think it's going to affect women's sport. It's become so apparent that if you want all your population engaging in your code you need to engage all the population. And part of that is having women's involvement," she added.

