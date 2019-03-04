Ellyse Perry's Stunner that Dismissed New Zealand's Lauren Down Has Bowled Twitter Over

Some Ellyse Perry brilliance to brighten up your Sunday! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/ld66cDwcpA — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@SouthernStars) March 3, 2019

The Australian woman's cricket team, led by Meg Lanning, continued their dominance over the New Zealanders, winning the third and final One Day Internationals against their visitors at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday, thus sealing the Rose Bowl series 3-0.Ellyse Perry, who stood out in the second ODI by registering her maiden ton against the Kiwis, once again emerged as a match-winner in the final 50 over encounter - remaining unbeaten for 54 (75) in a comfortable run chase, taking her country home, along side Beth Mooney, with 13 deliveries to spare and 7 wickets in hand.The final scorecard read: NZW - 231/8 | AW - 233/3.However, it was Perry's athleticism in the field that became the highlight of the match and caught the eye of several cricket fans.During the 18th over of the first innings, New Zealand batter Lauren Down looked to chip one of Georgia Wareham's slow deliveries on the leg side and ended up giving a leading edge. It needed something special from Perry to send Down packing and she did exactly that - the Aussie all-rounder came from nowhere, covering the distance and then diving full length to pouch a stunning one-handed catch.Her acrobatics were later shared on Twitter.Twitterati were all praise for Perry.