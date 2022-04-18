'Elon Flexes His Muskles': Amul Drags Tesla Boss' Offer to Take Over Twitter

It seems American billionaire Elon Musk’s move to buy microblogging site Twitter has become the subject of Amul’s latest topical advertisement. On Saturday, the dairy products manufacturing company shared a sketch featuring Elon Musk holding a cage as he signalled a blue bird, signifying Twitter, to enter it. Sharing the cartoon on its social media platform Amul added in the caption, “Billionaire launches hostile bid to take over Twitter.”

“Elon flexes his Muskles,” the worldplay on the image read.

Musk had offered to buy the social media company for a whopping $43 billion. It should be noted that Musk profusely uses Twitter and some of his tweets have even influenced the value of crypto currencies to fall or rise, a phenomenon called “Musk Effect.” Last year, the Tesla CEO had tweeted quite frequently about meme-cryptocurrency Dogecoin. On September 13, 2021 Musk had posted a tweet featuring a picture of his new puppy: Floki. Soon after the tweet was shared, Dogecoin recorded a +0.36% change in 24 hours, with the rise in value, coinciding with the same time Musk posted the tweet 3:50 AM (GMT +5:30).

Advertisement

However, Musk is also known for heckling politicians like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who have raised their voice against neoliberal policies and demanded the SpaceX founder to pay more taxes.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

In his recent proposal to buy the microblogging site, Musk has mentioned that should he become Twitter’s owner, he would scrap the current program of content monitoring and censoring. This is one of the problematic points according to those who oppose the move, considering how Twitter is already struggling to contain the hate speech and propaganda that is used by celebrities, governments and trolls across the world.

The offer attracted mixed reactions from Twitter users.

As one user tweeted their reaction, “Elon Musk wants free speech for everyone. Translation: Musk wants hate speech with no consequences.”

Elon Musk wants free speech for everyone. Translation: Musk wants hate speech with no consequences.— Tales & Typos (@kathrynresister) April 17, 2022

American television personality Carol Roth tweeted, “‘I’m going to leave Twitter if Elon Musk takes over’ is the new ‘I’m going to move to Canada if Trump wins.’”

So because of Elon musk we are likely going to have suspended accounts like trump, matigary back here pic.twitter.com/6BaZtOrMl7— earl of kwasadza (@BlessingFavor4) April 18, 2022

“I’m going to leave Twitter if Elon Musk takes over” is the new “I’m going to move to Canada if Trump wins”.— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 14, 2022

Musk’s recent move even became a talking point at American comedy show Saturday Night Live where presenter Micheal Che joked, “Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter so he could loosen its free speech rules, that’s how badly white guys want to use the N word.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CccNI1_DZVT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

What are your thoughts on this recent development?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.