Solar Powered Car? 9-Year-old’s Idea for His 'Hero' Elon Musk in Letter is Viral

Elon Musk’s love for space and inter-planetary travel is hardly a secret. With the SpaceX founder collaborating with NASA and helping to launch astronauts into space and constantly encouraging to push the boundaries of space research, Musk’s enthusiasm has earned him fans across all age-groups. And now, inspired by him, a young boy of 9 years has penned a letter to the Tesla boss asking him a set of questions that scribes should definitely take a cue from whenever posing questions to Musk.

Although Musk hasn’t yet actually replied to the letter, the SpaceX boss liked the tweet that has now gone viral.

The kid’s father Kempton Presley, shared on Twitter a paper which had all these questions written on it for Musk. He tweeted the photo and captioned it, “Dear @elonmusk, my nine-year-old son wanted me to share this letter with you."

The kid’s questions were all perfectly articulated and he started off his letter by asking Musk ‘How did he start his career?’. The child followed it up with several other questions including questions on Musk’s thoughts on his own business and much more. The little boy, named Kemp also wrote how he wants to grow up to be like Musk and sought some advice on how to go about it!

Finishing off his letter, the 9-year-old also had a suggestion for the Tesla boss- start a solar powered car. And signing off on the letter, the little boy called himself ‘The future Musk’!

Netizens also reacted to the beautiful and thought provoking letter. Check out a few reactions:

Musk is very active on Twitter and is constantly on a sharing, liking and retweeting spree whenever it comes to anything that grabs his attention. So we would be waiting and watching if the billionaire indeed replies to the young genius and continues to inspire him further!

