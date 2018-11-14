English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OPINION | How Elon Musk aka Iron Man Lost the Plot, and the Tesla Chairmanship
That Musk has a disdain for rules and restrictions is evident to anyone who has followed his life and style from his halcyon youth.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Assuredly one of the finest lines in modern English literature is by Terry Pratchett in Snuff, in which the author wrote, "It had been said by someone years before that to see Lady Sybil Ramkin's upholstered bosom rise and fall was to understand the history of empires."
Taking a leaf then out of the late master's book, let us paraphrase and declare, "To read Elon Musk's twitter timeline is to understand how thin the line is between genius and insanity as well as the fickle nature of celebrity."
Once the golden boy of millennials, as well as techies and futurists of all age groups, recently Musk seems determined to propel his narrative into cautionary tale territory. And much like his plans for Tesla, this shift in public perception is self-driven.
That Musk has a disdain for rules and restrictions is evident to anyone who has followed his life and style from his halcyon youth.
Right from ducking out of his native South Africa at the age of 17 (in order to avoid the country's mandatory military service) and heading to Canada to pursue his college studies, to dropping out of Stanford a few years later in order to cash in on the internet boom of the late ‘90s, Musk has always followed the beat of his own drum.
And till very recently, it’s usually paid off. Dropping out after attending only two days of class at Stanford in 1996, Musk started his first company, Zip2 Corporation, an upstart online city guide which was soon providing data to storied institutions like The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune.
Musk sold that company in 1999, for close to $350 Million to Compaq (remember them?), having already moved on to his next venture. X.com was an online financial services company that soon evolved into PayPal, and was sold to eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion. Musk was barely over 30 but he was already worth close to a billion and people were starting to pay attention to this tech maven.
It was also in 2002 that Musk began indulging the nerdy kid inside him and started his third company, SpaceX, which still may end up being his legacy brand and the reason behind the Musk statues that might be erected on Mars one day.
SpaceX has been an audacious project from its inception, an interstellar venture grounded in earthly capitalism. What began as the relatively modest idea of manufacturing spacecraft for commercial space travel to the inter-planetary colonizer it aims to become of late, SpaceX might end up being the influential company on, and beyond, Earth. Or it might just end up going out with a bang. However, with the company's Falcon 9 being certified to launch NASA's flagship scientific spacecraft and its upcoming launch, SpaceX seems to be on solid ground.
SpaceX is one among many of Musk’s current endeavors, with the tech billionaire handling a portfolio of projects which often sound more science fiction than anything else. There’s the Boring Company (which aims to change the way how we travel within cities), Hyperloop (which aims to change the way we travel to other cities), and, of course, Tesla (which aims to change how we travel, period). There are several other projects, of course, including an open source neural network to combat the perils of AI, an electric-powered commercial jet and presumably an actual Iron Man suit.
Strangely enough, Musk’s meteoric rise from just another tech billionaire to eccentric genius/humanity’s savior in many ways mirrored that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved character. Not for nothing had Musk been declared the ‘real Iron Man’ by news media and publications around the world.
The thing is, when exposed over a long period of time, iron rusts.
And that’s what seems to be happening with Musk, who has been exposed to social media, and even worse, the people on them, for far too long.
Indeed, Musk hasn't been at his best over the past few months, what with Tesla's legal hassles, which ended up costing him and the electric automobile company $20 million each, as well as requiring him to step down as chairman of its board by November 13, giving way to Robyn Denholm as the new chairperson. Then there was his erratic tweeting, with Musk, on separate occasions, professing his love for anime, claiming the microblogging site locked his account, asking his followers to send him their 'dankest memes', and declaring himself the 'Nothing of Tesla'. Oh, and he also said that an earlier tweet, the one that led to all his legal troubles and cost him $20 million dollars, was 'worth it'.
And this was just the stuff he tweeted. His offline behavior was also bizarre, from smoking pot on Joe Rogan’s broadcast radio show (boy, did company stocks take a beating then) to his stance against the media, and any journalists who questioned the viability, not to mention profitability, of some of his larger than life schemes.
As The Atlantic reported, It doesn’t matter that the thing that set off Musk was so banal. In an earnings call earlier this month, Musk repeatedly interrupted analysts and insulted them for their questions. “Excuse me,” he said at one point, cutting off a query about capital expenditures. “Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next?” From there, things got very weird, very quickly. In a response to a question about Tesla Model 3 reservations, Musk said, “We’re going to go to YouTube. Sorry. These questions are so dry. They’re killing me!”
This is a bit ironic, considering Musk began his quasi-career by supplying information to media publications via Zip2 Corp. 22 years and many billions of dollars later, Musk floated the idea of starting his own news organization to take on pesky journalists who dared to question his means and motives, writing in May, 2018: “Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda.” Pravda, incidentally, was a Soviet-era newspaper published by the state. Talk about big brother acting like a little kid.
Personally, I think that Musk confused legacy with celebrity, which is partly our (the media) fault. We lionized the man so much that he started trying to actually wear the Iron Man suit. He had to be everywhere, all the time.
This was best exemplified when the entire world had its eyes on a cave system in Thailand, where a football team of young boys and their coach were trapped and in danger of drowning. Enter Musk and his barrage of tweets on how he was developing a mini-submarine to help in the rescue. Never mind that the situation was already being monitored and handled by trained military and legit rescue operation personnel, Musk somehow tried to make the story about himself. On being told that his craft was unsuitable, Musk lashed out by calling his critic a pedophile. To employ an aphorism, that’s just messed up.
One may conjecture that the pot smoking on a live video and radio feed was again part of this need to be in the news, to be millennial-friendly, to be ‘trending’. The thing is, you’re not a celebrity, Elon. You’re a businessman; you were supposed to save our planet, and help us get to other ones.
Musk recently admitted that working 120 hours a week played havoc on his cognition and behavior and that he’s scaled it back to a more manageable 80 hours, so as to get back to normal. I really hope so, we all do, because that was a pretty terrible intermission. Now, can we please get back to the show, man? I’m sure it’ll be metal.
(Views expressed by the author are personal)
Taking a leaf then out of the late master's book, let us paraphrase and declare, "To read Elon Musk's twitter timeline is to understand how thin the line is between genius and insanity as well as the fickle nature of celebrity."
Once the golden boy of millennials, as well as techies and futurists of all age groups, recently Musk seems determined to propel his narrative into cautionary tale territory. And much like his plans for Tesla, this shift in public perception is self-driven.
That Musk has a disdain for rules and restrictions is evident to anyone who has followed his life and style from his halcyon youth.
Right from ducking out of his native South Africa at the age of 17 (in order to avoid the country's mandatory military service) and heading to Canada to pursue his college studies, to dropping out of Stanford a few years later in order to cash in on the internet boom of the late ‘90s, Musk has always followed the beat of his own drum.
And till very recently, it’s usually paid off. Dropping out after attending only two days of class at Stanford in 1996, Musk started his first company, Zip2 Corporation, an upstart online city guide which was soon providing data to storied institutions like The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune.
Musk sold that company in 1999, for close to $350 Million to Compaq (remember them?), having already moved on to his next venture. X.com was an online financial services company that soon evolved into PayPal, and was sold to eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion. Musk was barely over 30 but he was already worth close to a billion and people were starting to pay attention to this tech maven.
It was also in 2002 that Musk began indulging the nerdy kid inside him and started his third company, SpaceX, which still may end up being his legacy brand and the reason behind the Musk statues that might be erected on Mars one day.
SpaceX has been an audacious project from its inception, an interstellar venture grounded in earthly capitalism. What began as the relatively modest idea of manufacturing spacecraft for commercial space travel to the inter-planetary colonizer it aims to become of late, SpaceX might end up being the influential company on, and beyond, Earth. Or it might just end up going out with a bang. However, with the company's Falcon 9 being certified to launch NASA's flagship scientific spacecraft and its upcoming launch, SpaceX seems to be on solid ground.
SpaceX is one among many of Musk’s current endeavors, with the tech billionaire handling a portfolio of projects which often sound more science fiction than anything else. There’s the Boring Company (which aims to change the way how we travel within cities), Hyperloop (which aims to change the way we travel to other cities), and, of course, Tesla (which aims to change how we travel, period). There are several other projects, of course, including an open source neural network to combat the perils of AI, an electric-powered commercial jet and presumably an actual Iron Man suit.
Strangely enough, Musk’s meteoric rise from just another tech billionaire to eccentric genius/humanity’s savior in many ways mirrored that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved character. Not for nothing had Musk been declared the ‘real Iron Man’ by news media and publications around the world.
The thing is, when exposed over a long period of time, iron rusts.
And that’s what seems to be happening with Musk, who has been exposed to social media, and even worse, the people on them, for far too long.
Indeed, Musk hasn't been at his best over the past few months, what with Tesla's legal hassles, which ended up costing him and the electric automobile company $20 million each, as well as requiring him to step down as chairman of its board by November 13, giving way to Robyn Denholm as the new chairperson. Then there was his erratic tweeting, with Musk, on separate occasions, professing his love for anime, claiming the microblogging site locked his account, asking his followers to send him their 'dankest memes', and declaring himself the 'Nothing of Tesla'. Oh, and he also said that an earlier tweet, the one that led to all his legal troubles and cost him $20 million dollars, was 'worth it'.
And this was just the stuff he tweeted. His offline behavior was also bizarre, from smoking pot on Joe Rogan’s broadcast radio show (boy, did company stocks take a beating then) to his stance against the media, and any journalists who questioned the viability, not to mention profitability, of some of his larger than life schemes.
As The Atlantic reported, It doesn’t matter that the thing that set off Musk was so banal. In an earnings call earlier this month, Musk repeatedly interrupted analysts and insulted them for their questions. “Excuse me,” he said at one point, cutting off a query about capital expenditures. “Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next?” From there, things got very weird, very quickly. In a response to a question about Tesla Model 3 reservations, Musk said, “We’re going to go to YouTube. Sorry. These questions are so dry. They’re killing me!”
This is a bit ironic, considering Musk began his quasi-career by supplying information to media publications via Zip2 Corp. 22 years and many billions of dollars later, Musk floated the idea of starting his own news organization to take on pesky journalists who dared to question his means and motives, writing in May, 2018: “Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda.” Pravda, incidentally, was a Soviet-era newspaper published by the state. Talk about big brother acting like a little kid.
Personally, I think that Musk confused legacy with celebrity, which is partly our (the media) fault. We lionized the man so much that he started trying to actually wear the Iron Man suit. He had to be everywhere, all the time.
This was best exemplified when the entire world had its eyes on a cave system in Thailand, where a football team of young boys and their coach were trapped and in danger of drowning. Enter Musk and his barrage of tweets on how he was developing a mini-submarine to help in the rescue. Never mind that the situation was already being monitored and handled by trained military and legit rescue operation personnel, Musk somehow tried to make the story about himself. On being told that his craft was unsuitable, Musk lashed out by calling his critic a pedophile. To employ an aphorism, that’s just messed up.
One may conjecture that the pot smoking on a live video and radio feed was again part of this need to be in the news, to be millennial-friendly, to be ‘trending’. The thing is, you’re not a celebrity, Elon. You’re a businessman; you were supposed to save our planet, and help us get to other ones.
Musk recently admitted that working 120 hours a week played havoc on his cognition and behavior and that he’s scaled it back to a more manageable 80 hours, so as to get back to normal. I really hope so, we all do, because that was a pretty terrible intermission. Now, can we please get back to the show, man? I’m sure it’ll be metal.
(Views expressed by the author are personal)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: First Visuals of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Post Ceremonies Go Viral
- After MS Dhoni and Mary Kom, Now a Biopic on Bhaichung Bhutia in the Pipeline
- Novak Djokovic Eyes Semis After Dismissing Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals
- DeepVeer Ki Shaadi: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are Married Now, See First Pics
- While You Were Busy Following #DeepVeerKiShadi, Here Are 7 Other Things That Happened in India Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...