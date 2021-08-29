Elon Musk Confirms He's, In fact, an Alien. Space Explorations Can Come Home

Aliens are among us and it is the Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss Elon Musk. While there are no photos or videos (yet) of Musk riding a UFO, the fact that the tech mogul has yet again admitted to the fact that he is not from Earth shall convince the Neil deGrasse Tysons of the world that aliens do exist. It all started on Sunday morning when Teslaman was tagged in a video wherein Musk was quizzed about the existence of aliens. Shared by a Twitter user who goes by the username ‘Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley,’ Musk says: “Aliens exist in Physics and Philosophy," before adding: “Aliens could be among us… some people think I am an alien." He takes a brief pause and says, “Not true."

Of course— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2021

However, responding to the Twitter user’s question, Musk says: Of course. The user had captioned the video by writing: “Is Elon Musk an alien?"

This, somehow, isn’t the first time Musk had to deal with otherworldly questions and queries on the Internet.

Earlier this year, in response to one of the tweets by Musk, a Twitter user asked if he was an alien. Musk dropped a one-word reply, “Obv" which meant Obviously. The user was overwhelmed by Musk’s reply and tweeted, “I’m shaking rn.”

The user had asked this question in response to a tweet by Musk, which read, “The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe and Donkey King lives there."

Obv— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

In February this year, Musk had tweeted “I’m an alien," in response to a tweet by an Indian entrepreneur and founder of credit payment app CRED, Kunal Shah.

Musk has a roaring fan following among young entrepreneurs and everybody wants to understand his working style and thought process. Asking his set of questions, Shah had tweeted, “Elon musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age. What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org? So many questions.”

I’m an alien— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2021

The tech billionaire had also riled up the Internet when he posted a hot take on aliens in a tweet. Musk shared a meme graph of how there was never any 1080p HD resolution videos or photos of aliens. In the tweet, he showed two graphs, one depicting how camera resolution has gradually gotten better over time, vs how footage of UFO sightings has always continued in a linear graph, moving forward in time, never moving upward.

Strongest argument against aliens pic.twitter.com/eF2FFZpJQE— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2021

He captioned the tweet with the meme, “Strongest argument against aliens."

