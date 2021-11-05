Anand Mahindra Shares Advice He'd Given to Elon Musk When Tesla Boss Was Struggling

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, has always had nice things to say about Elon Musk. The Tesla boss is now the richest man in the world, with net worth greater than the GDP of the entirety of Pakistan. However, things haven’t always looked so great for Musk. In 2018, he gave an emotional interview to The New York Times, where he spoke about having had an exhausting and excruciating year, and a personal life where “the worst (was) yet to come". Mahindra had tweeted in response to the interview, tagging Musk and asking him to hang in there. “Your factory is now humming at a brisk clip. The world needs inspirational innovators like you…" Mahindra had tweeted. Now, with the renewed buzz surrounding Musk after him becoming the world’s wealthiest, beating out the likes of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Mahindra has brought back the tweet from three years ago with an inspiring message for all budding entrepreneurs.

Mahindra believes there is a takeaway for dreamers in Musk’s story. He has tweeted, once again tagging Musk: “Hard to believe I felt the need to send

@elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come. Now worth over $300bn;wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story (sic)".

Hard to believe I felt the need to send @elonmusk a morale-boosting message just 3 years ago, when he was exhausted & suspected worse was to come. Now worth over $300bn;wealthier & more successful than any businessperson ever. The lesson? Never give up. Believe in your own story. https://t.co/T0k6azUvo5— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 3, 2021

Recently, Mahindra also tweeted his reaction-cum-viewpoint on the news of Elon Musk touching a net worth of $241 billion, which is more than the combined net worth of Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, as per a Bloomberg report. Sharing an article breaking the news, Mahindrain the caption wrote, “Market value is now not a multiple of current earnings but of Audacity, Ambition, and Courage. Rightly, that is a formula that promises outsize future earnings.” Mahindra’s tweet also contained a hint of appreciation towards Elon’s visionary personality.

Mahindra seems to be something of a fan of Musk’s, if his tweets are anything to go by. In September 2021, Elon shared a tweet that said, “Production is hard. Production with positive cash flow is extremely hard.” Mahindra noticed the tweet and replied, “You said it, @elonmusk. We have been doing that for decades now. Still sweating and slaving away at it. It is our way of life.”

