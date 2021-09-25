Elon Musk and Grimes Broke Up and Twitter is Fighting Over Custody of X Æ A-Xii

‘What’s going to happen to X Æ A-Xii?’ seems to be everyone’s primary question. Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss and Singer and artist Grimes, who were in a partnership for the last three years have broken up. Musk confirmed to New York Post’s Page Six that his romantic relationship with the Canadian singer is over and they are now are “semi-separated.” What does ‘semi-separated’ imply? Musk clarified that they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together, reported AP.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk confirmed to the Post. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

While the celebrity couple’s relationship was dissected on Twitter following the news, the primary source of it remained X Æ A-Xii, their son who was born in May 2020, and has been an Internet-famous baby since the start, owing to his unique name. Twitter was trying to figure out custody ‘Baby X’ with memes.

Grimes and Elon musk child in family court deciding who it wants to live with pic.twitter.com/RKyFRd9Fth— Armani (@historyofarmani) September 24, 2021

grimes and elon musk’s kid at court telling the judge who it wants to be with pic.twitter.com/oX1EcSLP2r— ℗ (@incompatence) September 24, 2021

BREAKING: Elon Musk and Grimes share they will utilize a 50/50 split-parenting model as X AE A-Xii is uploaded into a tamagotchi pic.twitter.com/P6mHuU34jw— Best Friend's Love Interest (@ShounenChild) September 24, 2021

Grimes and Elon musk’s kid discussing which parent should get custody after the divorce pic.twitter.com/OBJ0e1jGuY— Rachael (@rach_ael0) September 24, 2021

X Æ A-12 spotted abandoned out on the street after grimes and elon musk broke up pic.twitter.com/Kx0iDGFj1K— andy (@pepDX) September 24, 2021

when Elon Musk and Grimes need to split custody of X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/0mazCYjrN8— Hot Drop (@HotDrop17) September 24, 2021

elon musk and grimes figuring out how to split custody of they child pic.twitter.com/gj8avWGBho— ᴋ💫 (@kheslime) September 24, 2021

BREAKING: Elon Musk and Grimes split up after three years. No word yet on who will get custody of R2D2.— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) September 24, 2021

Best wishes to Elon Musk & Grimes & their child Sx-E Bæ-B 69-420. Sorry it didn't work out or whatever. pic.twitter.com/MBPwDGkjLN— Barp Simsom (@BarpSimsom) September 25, 2021

Grimes informing X Æ A-12 that she and Elon Musk are separating. pic.twitter.com/2NgArmalws— 👑 The Haole King 👑 (@TheHaoleKing) September 24, 2021

Musk has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley. Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

In March 2020, when Grimes was pregnant, rumours of the couple breaking up had surfaced. According to The Sun, the Tesla head had unfollowed the pregnant musician on social media, adding some fuel to the splitting up rumours. It isn’t the first time Musk unfollowed the singer. In the summer of 2018, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and Musk unfollowed her on Twitter, too, sparking rumours that they already split. However, in October 2018, Musk followed her again.

