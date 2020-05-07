BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Elon Musk and Grimes Cannot Legally Name Their Son 'X Æ A-12' and There's a Good Reason

While Musk and Grimes mightwant to use X Æ A-12 as the kid's nickname, they'll officially have to name the child something else.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Elon Musk named his baby X Æ A-12 and we still haven't been able to figure out what it means or how to pronounce it. And now, it turns out, the couple cannot technically use this as the name, according to California laws.

Tesla chief Elon Musk and his musician girlfriend Grimes welcomed their first child, a boy, on Monday. This is Grimes' (also known as Claire Boucher) first child while Musk has five kids already.

While unique names are not uncommon, being named what only appears to be a series of numbers and symbols has left people reacting the only way they can: with memes.

Grimes has also offered a detailed explanation on why the two decided to name their child so:

However, turns out, names like these are illegal in California. TMZ spoke to an official in the Department of Public Health Vital Records Office and they said that names aren't allowed to have special characters according to Los Angeles laws.

People magazine interviewed a family attorney who said that names can only have twenty-six characters of the English language and special characters and numericals aren't permitted.

Well, while Musk and Grimes might want to use X Æ A-12 as the kid's nickname, they'll officially have to name the child something else.

