Elon Musk and Grimes Have Legally (and Smartly) Named their Son 'X Æ A-12', Here is How

Tesla boss Elon Musk and his partner Grimes have found their way around the California law to retain their baby boy's name on papers. The couple welcomed their first baby on May 4 and surprised everyone with the choice of the name which sounded like a Maths formula--X Æ A-12 Musk.

The couple was faced with a hurdle owing to the Calofornia laws which specify that a name should be restricted to English alphabets, no numbers or special characters. And the couple has smartly found the escape route to avoid changing their child's name. X Æ A-12 Musk is now X AE A-XII Musk. The pronunciation remains the same, just that the Roman numerals helped them retain it.

Also Read: Elon Musk and Grimes Cannot Legally Name Their Son 'X Æ A-12' and There's a Good Reason

Earlier, Grimes had explained on Twitter the baby's name as the couple had left everyone scratching their heads after they announced the name. The Canadian musician -- real name Claire Elise Boucher -- explained "X" stands for "the unknown variable."

"Æ" is the Elven spelling of AI, which is shorthand for artificial intelligence and the word for "love" in several languages, including Japanese.

"A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent," she added. The "A" in the name also represents "Archangel," which she described as her favorite song.



•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️ metal rat)

— ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-Xii is the couple's first child together. Musk has five other children -- twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai -- from a previous marriage.