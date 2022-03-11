Elon Musk and Grimes' New Baby is Named Exa Dark Sideræl and No One Knows 'Y'

Elon Musk and Grimes have a new baby whose existence was hitherto unknown to the world. The singer and the world’s richest man’s kids are named uniquely, to put it mildly. Their baby girl, born via surrogate in December last year, is named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and nicknamed Y, reports Vanity Fair. If you thought nothing could top X Æ A-12, you’re in for a ride. Musk himself wasn’t beyond a bit of mispronunciation and confusion when it came to baby X’s name. In 2020, he dragged himself when an interviewer asked him, “How’s X Æ A-12?" Musk seemed genuinely confused for a minute. He asked the interviewer to repeat himself, and then he laughed and went, “Oh, you mean my kid… That sounded like a password." It’s only a matter of time till we find out how Musk fares with baby Y. We can already feel the questions coming.

When you get down to it, even though the name may sound like a meme, the meaning turns out to be rather poetic. Grimes told Vanity Fair that Exa is a reference to supercomputing term ExaFLOPS, Dark is the “unknown" which people fear but which is truly only an absence of photons and Sideræl is a more “elven" spelling of sidereal.

#ElonMusk when he thought it was a good idea to name the baby Exa Dark Sideræl Musk pic.twitter.com/ld2qnKUzOi— Jacob (@JudgementalJaco) March 10, 2022

Legend has it if you say Exa Dark Sideræl Musk in the mirror 3 times a Tesla will appear behind you— Lara (@etherweather) March 10, 2022

Grimes secret baby got a decent name at least. Exa Dark Sideræl is better than XboxASDF-9/11— Miss Doormouse🌼🐭🌼 (@bluebirdybelle) March 11, 2022

“X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, your AOL dial up dubstep, crypto juice, & Lembas bread breakfast is ready,” Grimes echoed through Elon’s Martian corridor.— K (@kindivisual) March 10, 2022

Grimes, 34, revealed their daughter’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl but they call her Y, which is fitting considering her older brother is referred to as X. pic.twitter.com/2UnMDrjD41— The Huda 🏴 (@nabilahudatahar) March 10, 2022

When Exa Dark Siderael Musk asks Grimes why her name is also Y pic.twitter.com/nRCM99Kv2Y— 🎃 Moaless La Maiden 🎃 (@MoaIsKill) March 10, 2022

Out of nowhere, revealed that @elonmusk had a daughter with Grimes — Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or Baby “Y”Up next:Baby "3"Baby "S"Baby "Roadster" 😂😂💯 — exception NameError (@weezilla) March 10, 2022

For baby Y’s sake, we sure hope the memes die down soon. High school can be brutal enough without unique names.

