3-MIN READ

Elon Musk and Grimes Now 'Semi-Separated' Their Iconic Moments Make a Comeback

File photo of Musk and Grimes from 2018 from AP. Screengrab of matching anime profile photos.

Elon Musk and Grimes were a Twitter sensation in their three years of romantic relationship. Here's some of them.

Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss and Singer and artist Grimes, who were in a partnership for the last three years have broken up. Musk confirmed to New York Post’s Page Six that his romantic relationship with the Canadian singer is over and they are now are “semi-separated.” What does ‘semi-separated’ imply? Musk clarified that they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together, reported AP. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk confirmed to the Post. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

While the celebrity couple’s relationship was dissected on Twitter following the news, the primary source of it remained X Æ A-Xii, their son who was born in May 2020. The other bit was remembering their iconic Twitter moments. From matching anime profile photos to pronoun disagreement, they really did stir up the Internet.

For example, Grime’s iconic ‘Death is a choice’ tweet in August.

Their matching anime profile photos.

But perhaps their real iconic moment was naming their son X Æ A-Xii.

X Æ A-12, who was born on May 4 last year amid the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, left many scratching their heads and wracking their brains over the right way to pronounce his name. Many even wondered what the cryptic, code-like name meant. If you are wondering what ‘X Æ A-12’ means, here’s what Grimes had previously explained: the X in the name stood for ‘the unknown variable’. Æ represented the ‘Elven spelling of Ai’ which represents ‘love and/or Artificial intelligence’. A-12 is the ‘precursor to SR-17’ which Grimes claimed was her and Musk ‘favorite aircraft’. “No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent," Grimes had tweeted.

There were also memes and jokes - lots of them.

Musk has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley. Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

In March 2020, when Grimes was pregnant, rumours of the couple breaking up had surfaced. According to The Sun, the Tesla head had unfollowed the pregnant musician on social media, adding some fuel to the splitting up rumours. It isn’t the first time Musk unfollowed the singer. In the summer of 2018, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and Musk unfollowed her on Twitter, too, sparking rumours that they already split. However, in October 2018, Musk followed her again.

first published:September 25, 2021, 11:32 IST