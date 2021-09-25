Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss and Singer and artist Grimes, who were in a partnership for the last three years have broken up. Musk confirmed to New York Post’s Page Six that his romantic relationship with the Canadian singer is over and they are now are “semi-separated.” What does ‘semi-separated’ imply? Musk clarified that they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together, reported AP. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk confirmed to the Post. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

While the celebrity couple’s relationship was dissected on Twitter following the news, the primary source of it remained X Æ A-Xii, their son who was born in May 2020. The other bit was remembering their iconic Twitter moments. From matching anime profile photos to pronoun disagreement, they really did stir up the Internet.

now that Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up, let's take a minute to remember some of the iconic moments of their relationship pic.twitter.com/BGXA39Ym2W— s ☁️ (@titanictwigs) September 24, 2021

For example, Grime’s iconic ‘Death is a choice’ tweet in August.

I will welcome death when it comes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2021

Grimes and Elon musk are breaking up ??? Let’s look back at their most iconic moment pic.twitter.com/EHu3phWXzD— woodpecker (@PeachyKneeSocks) September 24, 2021

Their matching anime profile photos.

grimes and elon musk broke up….. let’s never forget these iconic pfps pic.twitter.com/5tRl7601VP— марина (@ilovekakashi69) September 24, 2021

But perhaps their real iconic moment was naming their son X Æ A-Xii.

X Æ A-12, who was born on May 4 last year amid the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, left many scratching their heads and wracking their brains over the right way to pronounce his name. Many even wondered what the cryptic, code-like name meant. If you are wondering what ‘X Æ A-12’ means, here’s what Grimes had previously explained: the X in the name stood for ‘the unknown variable’. Æ represented the ‘Elven spelling of Ai’ which represents ‘love and/or Artificial intelligence’. A-12 is the ‘precursor to SR-17’ which Grimes claimed was her and Musk ‘favorite aircraft’. “No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent," Grimes had tweeted.

There were also memes and jokes - lots of them.

Good Morning, “Grimes dating Elon Musk” was a 3 year sociological study conducted by Harvard University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time.— roach ^.^ (@a_roach06) September 24, 2021

Grimes is now Elon Musk’s Space Ex— Jess✨ (@BadCrippIe) September 24, 2021

Grimes after breaking up with Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/43RJ1DtkQT— FORTUNE COOCHIE (@_fortunecoochie) September 24, 2021

Musk has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley. Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

In March 2020, when Grimes was pregnant, rumours of the couple breaking up had surfaced. According to The Sun, the Tesla head had unfollowed the pregnant musician on social media, adding some fuel to the splitting up rumours. It isn’t the first time Musk unfollowed the singer. In the summer of 2018, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and Musk unfollowed her on Twitter, too, sparking rumours that they already split. However, in October 2018, Musk followed her again.

