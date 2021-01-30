Elon Musk and Grimes' Son, X AE A-XII, Got a 'Viking Inspired' Haircut. Here's How It Went

Elon Musk’s son, X AE A-XII’s first haircut is inspired by the Vikings. The infant’s mother, pop star Grimes, gave him an at-home trim and posted about the same on her Instagram Stories. The singer, on Thursday, gave a glimpse of the unusual haircut she gave to her curiously named son and the results are nothing short of incredible. The 8-month-old baby boy rocked the new mohawk-style look he was sporting. The 32-year-old captured a shot of her munchkin, whom she calls X for short, busy playing with his toys in the bathtub. She shared a picture of the tot taken from behind him.

The musician posted another photo where she can be seen snipping away at her baby boy's locks with scissors. His mother continues to cut X’s hair in the second story as he gets engrossed in his play. One can notice the pretty and delicate braid style Grimes is sporting on the crown section of her hair. The musician clarified that the haircut she ended up giving X was inspired by the historical British TV series, The Last Kingdom. In the third Instagram story, she shared a front profile photo of the baby but hid his face with a panda emoji. Along with the picture, she deemed that the Netflix show is a “masterpiece”.

Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child X on May 4, 2020. The couple initially named the new-born X Æ A-12, but later altered it to X AE A-XII.

The use of special characters and numbers in a name violates the naming law in California. When they revealed the name of their son, several people were left puzzled over how the name was supposed to be pronounced. Musk, in an interview with comedian Joe Rogan, explained the pronunciation of his son’s name.

The Tesla CEO revealed that Grimes, who is great at names, was the one to come up with the name. As for how it’s pronounced, Musk told podcast host Joe Rogan the name is just the letter X. He added the Æ in his name should be pronounced as Ash. He admitted that the A-12 in his son’s name is his contribution. It stands for Archangel 12, an aeroplane built for the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Hence X Æ A-12 is pronounced as X Ash A-12 or Ex Ash A Twelve.