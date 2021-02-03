Elon Musk Announces Twitter Break and the Internet is Convinced Tesla CEO is off to Mars

Elon Musk has had a wild few weeks on Twitter. In January, Tesla and SpaceX CEO dethroned Amazon chief Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world.

The Teslaman known for his absurd humour and love for dank memes is also Internet's very own guru. His tweets in the past few days and months have sent stocks flying off the charts. People call it the "Musk effect". His update in Twitter bio saw bitcoin prices soaring handsomely. Musk's support for the messaging app 'Signal' led to users migrating thereby such large numbers that the app temporarily crashed. Online retailing platform Etsy's stock jumped 9% right after Musk tweeted: "I kinda love Etsy". He said he bought a "hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm" for his dog. Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum grabbed Musk's attention too when he tweeted "Gamestonk!!"

But now Musk wants to take a chill pill.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the world's richest man simply wrote: "Off Twitter for a while."

As expected, the tweet exploded with thousands of replies, likes, and retweets instantly. Musk deserves it, said many, reminding us all that he was only human.

But then the curious netizens assembled on the microblogging site and played the guessing game as to what Musk would do in his off time. They were certain that the Twitter stonks were to crash in Musk's absence.

