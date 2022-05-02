'Ego Problems': AOC Claps Back at Elon Musk after He Tells Her to Stop 'Hitting' on Him

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and world’s richest man (who recently bought Twitter) Elon Musk on April 29 had a verbal tiff on the microblogging platform. AOC had written in a now-deleted tweet, “Tired of having to having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him special." Musk responded, saying, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy" with a blushing-face emoji. In response, AOC clapped back: “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok." That’s some way to get two billionaires with one tweet.

AOC has also explained why she deleted her original tweet. When a Twitter user shared a screengrab of the Twitter conversation with the caption “MY GOD", AOC replied, “like I said, ego problems." The user went on to ask her why she deleted the “epic" tweet and she wrote back, “I try to avoid giving people with massive ego complexes like this the attention and QTs/replies they crave and are seeking (when I can help it)" with a winking emoji.

I try to avoid giving people with massive ego complexes like this the attention and QTs/replies they crave and are seeking (when I can help it 😉)— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2022

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for around $44 billion and presented himself as a crusader of sorts for free speech. While some users thought Musk acquiring Twitter was a heralder of “free speech", others thought it was severely detrimental. US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted, “This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable."

Meanwhile, Musk himself has said in a tweet, “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.

Even as public opinion remained split over what the Tesla boss’ Twitter takeover would mean for the platform, meme-makers had a gala time. One of the big points to arise when it comes to world’s richest man Musk and his wealth, is the issue of whether or not his wealth could solve world hunger. Whether or not that would be actually achievable continues to be debated. Once again, his acquisition of Twitter in the $44 billion deal stoked that debate. Many Twitter users could be found suggesting what use Musk could have put those billions of dollars to, instead of buying the bird app.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.