Elon Musk was Asked to Pick Between Rockets and Cars. This is What He Replied

Elon Musk recently scooped up the TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year distinction and was invited over for a Q&A session with the magazine editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal. The Tesla boss was answering questions on some burning topics that included his favourite space- Space, Mars, cars, rockets and democracy and had his toddler X Æ A-Xii sitting on his lap as he reiterated his plans for space travel and cars, two of his favourite things in the world. The first question asked to him gave away the tone of the interview as Felsenthal started off with the most basic question of all, ‘What’s more important, rockets or cars," to which Musk gave his now famous reply-“my career is Mars and cars."

He then added how the planet needs to transition to sustainable energy and become a space-faring civilization.

"My career is Mars and cars." @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/IpwTwDzQ6K— Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) December 14, 2021

Musk was then asked probably the most burning question many have wanted to ask him. “Speaking of space, why haven’t you gone (up in space). Bezos, Branson went up, do you want to go up? Is it on your to do list in 2022?"

Musk replied, “I’ll go up at some point. But the point of SpaceX is to help make humanity a space-faring civilization,” he added, “and ultimately a multi-planet species, so as to expand the scope and scale of consciousness and ultimately better understand what questions to ask about the universe."

Musk was also probed about auto driving with regards to his Tesla cars, to which he replied how he sees autonomy as a very important innovation because he believes it can help mitigate auto accidents worldwide.

“People spend many hours a week, ultimately many months of their lives, in cars and stuck in traffic. There’s a lot of people that die in auto accidents worldwide," he said. “The vast majority of which are due to driver error. So if we have autonomy, that could potentially save on the order of a million lives per year," Musk added.

Twitter users reacted to the interview as many commented on Musk’s vision on space and cars while some commented on Baby X.

Check out a few tweets:

Its surprising that baby X is so calm & well behaved, just listening to his dad! 🥰 I used to work at a preschool taking care of toddlers & most were not as calm.— Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) December 14, 2021

"But yeah, when I shot a car at Mars orbit, I did miss…was hoping future missions would catch sight of Starman."~ Things @elonmusk Did Not Say: Twitter Edition* *Cannot prove he did not think it, though. — Samuel Rose (@SamRoseAuthor) December 14, 2021

In fact, eating Mars Bars in Cars. https://t.co/EQ0WQVlRJn.— fabio zanaboni (@zanabausfabius) December 14, 2021

That kid is getting some great subconscious practical education early on 👍— Eternal Optimist (@Eternal0pt1m1st) December 14, 2021

That baby is so calm and cute!-besides I think if we are too happy with how things are we would not progress to the future, many transformations come from non-conformities— Mariana (@feltbike22) December 14, 2021

Mars Cars and the Universe can’t go wrong!!— Jules (@summersandnfun) December 15, 2021

Family, cars, mars and BabyFloki! @elonmusk life is complete once he gets the one to mars figured out!— 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝘆𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗸𝗶 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲 (@BabyFlokiArmy) December 14, 2021

I spent a lot time to watch the baby instead of pay attention to what they said— Nion Cao (@nioncao) December 15, 2021

While some have argued that the publication went wrong with picking Musk as the awardee for the year, but one can't deny the kind of influence Musk has had over a huge section of people across the world. His revolutionary ideas about making space accessible to humans has made many believe in the potential of space and the obvious interest among the masses regarding the vast universe out there is unmissable.

