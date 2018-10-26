English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
Musk invited his 23 million Twitter followers, and presumably the rest of the world, to shower him with the internet's manna.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Elon Musk may be running more companies that you can count on one hand, but this is apparently why he's a playboy tech billionaire while you and I have to settle with watching Iron Man on Netflix. Apparently, because the founder/CEO/other titles of SpaceX, Tesla, Hyperloop, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, among others still manages to find the time to tweet almost as much as the leader of the free world himself. And while Musk may not be as verbose and long-winded as some semi-sentient old Cheetos are wont to be, what he makes up for in brevity, he muddies with eccentricities.
After getting 'fresh puro' from his 'meme dealer' in the form of, what else, a meme referring to a bad acid trip, the entrepreneur decided to ride it out.
Having gotten a taste of the meme machine and perhaps liking it more than he should have, Musk then proceeded to invite his 23 million Twitter followers, and presumably the rest of the world, to shower him with the internet's manna.
As it turns out, Musk should have given more specific instructions, given the nature of humanity and the easy access so many of our stranger bretheren have to the internet. A mere 10 hours later, Musk tweeted a plaintive protest, calling out for succour from the dark.
While we don't even want to think about the stranger stuff that was sent (which the tech billionaire may have actually wanted to think about before issuing a free-for-all invite), there was also some lighter stuff, mostly derision at a real-life titan of industry acting like the fictional Michael Scott from The Office.
Even Dictionary.com decided to make fun of, make jokes about, malign, and mock Musk.
Musk has had a busy last couple of days on the microblogging site, from professing his love for anime to claiming he got locked out of his account (presumably because he was professing his love for anime) to updates about Tesla to other musings.
After getting 'fresh puro' from his 'meme dealer' in the form of, what else, a meme referring to a bad acid trip, the entrepreneur decided to ride it out.
Fresh puro from my meme dealer pic.twitter.com/EdU5uJVVne— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018
Having gotten a taste of the meme machine and perhaps liking it more than he should have, Musk then proceeded to invite his 23 million Twitter followers, and presumably the rest of the world, to shower him with the internet's manna.
Send me ur dankest memes!!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018
As it turns out, Musk should have given more specific instructions, given the nature of humanity and the easy access so many of our stranger bretheren have to the internet. A mere 10 hours later, Musk tweeted a plaintive protest, calling out for succour from the dark.
I said dankest not darkest omg— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2018
While we don't even want to think about the stranger stuff that was sent (which the tech billionaire may have actually wanted to think about before issuing a free-for-all invite), there was also some lighter stuff, mostly derision at a real-life titan of industry acting like the fictional Michael Scott from The Office.
this is the man who's gonna save humanity from extinction https://t.co/MuBHoKTGGo— Sydrich Avecilla (@Forsakayn) October 26, 2018
you are 47 years old https://t.co/XDF2F7dpgY— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 25, 2018
Is it me, or is IRL Tony Stark really disappointing?— Truculent Sheep (@TruculentSheep) October 25, 2018
October 26, 2018
October 26, 2018
He reminds me of my uncle who went to Burning Man and what’s worse, made us watch his videos of it— Emily Rhoads (@emzylla) October 25, 2018
He’s been draining years from grimes, he’s 32 now— Brian Glidewell (@BrianGlidewell) October 25, 2018
Even Dictionary.com decided to make fun of, make jokes about, malign, and mock Musk.
Dank, when referring to Internet memes, means passé or clichéd; out of touch; having missed the cultural Zeitgeist.— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 25, 2018
Carry on. https://t.co/IGokPkFobe https://t.co/4Uwe3SjblX
Musk has had a busy last couple of days on the microblogging site, from professing his love for anime to claiming he got locked out of his account (presumably because he was professing his love for anime) to updates about Tesla to other musings.
Time— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018
Flies like an arrow, but fruit flies like a banana— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Halloween Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Final Face-Off With Masked Psycho Michael Myers is Terrifying
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...