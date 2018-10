Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery

Fresh puro from my meme dealer pic.twitter.com/EdU5uJVVne — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

Send me ur dankest memes!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

I said dankest not darkest omg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2018

this is the man who's gonna save humanity from extinction https://t.co/MuBHoKTGGo — Sydrich Avecilla (@Forsakayn) October 26, 2018

you are 47 years old https://t.co/XDF2F7dpgY — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 25, 2018

Is it me, or is IRL Tony Stark really disappointing? — Truculent Sheep (@TruculentSheep) October 25, 2018

He reminds me of my uncle who went to Burning Man and what’s worse, made us watch his videos of it — Emily Rhoads (@emzylla) October 25, 2018

He’s been draining years from grimes, he’s 32 now — Brian Glidewell (@BrianGlidewell) October 25, 2018

Dank, when referring to Internet memes, means passé or clichéd; out of touch; having missed the cultural Zeitgeist.



Carry on. https://t.co/IGokPkFobe https://t.co/4Uwe3SjblX — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 25, 2018

Time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

Flies like an arrow, but fruit flies like a banana — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

Elon Musk may be running more companies that you can count on one hand, but this is apparently why he's a playboy tech billionaire while you and I have to settle with watching Iron Man on Netflix. Apparently, because the founder/CEO/other titles of SpaceX, Tesla, Hyperloop, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, among others still manages to find the time to tweet almost as much as the leader of the free world himself. And while Musk may not be as verbose and long-winded as some semi-sentient old Cheetos are wont to be, what he makes up for in brevity, he muddies with eccentricities.After getting 'fresh puro' from his 'meme dealer' in the form of, what else, a meme referring to a bad acid trip, the entrepreneur decided to ride it out.Having gotten a taste of the meme machine and perhaps liking it more than he should have, Musk then proceeded to invite his 23 million Twitter followers, and presumably the rest of the world, to shower him with the internet's manna.As it turns out, Musk should have given more specific instructions, given the nature of humanity and the easy access so many of our stranger bretheren have to the internet. A mere 10 hours later, Musk tweeted a plaintive protest, calling out for succour from the dark.While we don't even want to think about the stranger stuff that was sent (which the tech billionaire may have actually wanted to think about before issuing a free-for-all invite), there was also some lighter stuff, mostly derision at a real-life titan of industry acting like the fictional Michael Scott from The Office.Even Dictionary.com decided to make fun of, make jokes about, malign, and mock Musk.Musk has had a busy last couple of days on the microblogging site, from professing his love for anime to claiming he got locked out of his account (presumably because he was professing his love for anime) to updates about Tesla to other musings.