Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery

Musk invited his 23 million Twitter followers, and presumably the rest of the world, to shower him with the internet's manna.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2018, 9:43 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Reuters)
Elon Musk may be running more companies that you can count on one hand, but this is apparently why he's a playboy tech billionaire while you and I have to settle with watching Iron Man on Netflix. Apparently, because the founder/CEO/other titles of SpaceX, Tesla, Hyperloop, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, among others still manages to find the time to tweet almost as much as the leader of the free world himself. And while Musk may not be as verbose and long-winded as some semi-sentient old Cheetos are wont to be, what he makes up for in brevity, he muddies with eccentricities.

After getting 'fresh puro' from his 'meme dealer' in the form of, what else, a meme referring to a bad acid trip, the entrepreneur decided to ride it out.




Having gotten a taste of the meme machine and perhaps liking it more than he should have, Musk then proceeded to invite his 23 million Twitter followers, and presumably the rest of the world, to shower him with the internet's manna.




As it turns out, Musk should have given more specific instructions, given the nature of humanity and the easy access so many of our stranger bretheren have to the internet. A mere 10 hours later, Musk tweeted a plaintive protest, calling out for succour from the dark.




While we don't even want to think about the stranger stuff that was sent (which the tech billionaire may have actually wanted to think about before issuing a free-for-all invite), there was also some lighter stuff, mostly derision at a real-life titan of industry acting like the fictional Michael Scott from The Office.






















Even Dictionary.com decided to make fun of, make jokes about, malign, and mock Musk.




Musk has had a busy last couple of days on the microblogging site, from professing his love for anime to claiming he got locked out of his account (presumably because he was professing his love for anime) to updates about Tesla to other musings.







