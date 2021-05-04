Elon Musk Asked Twitter for Ideas for His SNL Skit and Netizens Delivered

After facing much flak and memes following his announcement to host a Saturday Night Live (SNL) episode, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has now turned to Twitter users for ‘skit’ ideas for his upcoming performance. While suggesting some of his own ideas, Musk tweeted asking the Twitterverse for help.

Among the ideas, which the billionaire proposed are ‘Woke James Bond’, ‘Irony Man- defeats villains using the power of irony,’ and ‘Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank.’

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Twitter users also did not disappoint Musk and came up with a multitude of their own ideas.

Retweet if you believe Satoshi Nakamoto should win the Nobel Peace Prize.— Pomp (@APompliano) May 3, 2021

Doge coin is my favorite coin!!! I have so much now and I feel like giving!Last chance! /www.bit.ly/spacego — ܄ ܁ EIoṉ Musⱪ ܄ (@ldhqkdq) May 4, 2021

You on Joe Rogan but he progressively convinces you to take harder and harder drugs— Rusty Cage (@RSTYCG) May 2, 2021

Try to land a rocket https://t.co/21NE79Fg10— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) May 2, 2021

Former SNL cast members like Chris Redd and Jon Lovitz chimed in with their wisdom, pointing out that the comedy show features sketches, not skits.

First I’d call Em sketches https://t.co/37liDrKYjo— Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

One time on SNL, I said I have an idea for a skit.Lorne said, testily, “Jon, we don’t do skits. Skits are what they do on the Carol Burnett show. We do sketches.” https://t.co/QTIJPbTZzc— Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) May 2, 2021

Musk’s tweets came just days after many media reports claimed that SNL will not force cast members to appear alongside the controversial billionaire during his appearance.

Reportedly, Musk is set to host NBC’s live sketch show on Saturday with musician Miley Cyrus. Apparently, his preparation is underway.

NBC rarely pick hosts from the tech or business world for SNL. Earlier, it has invited former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and former US President Donald Trump, before he was elected as President in 2016.

SNL has recently announced their final two hosts of season 46. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key and The Queen’s Gambit co-star Anya Taylor-Joy will host the final two episodes of the season in May. Key will be joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo and Joy will be joined by musical guest Lil Nas X.

Your final guests of Season 46! pic.twitter.com/f5Mu3urQSO— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 3, 2021

SNL is an American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show. The show’s comedy sketches usually are presented as a parody or satire on contemporary culture and politics. A celebrity guest hosts each episode of the show, who usually delivers the opening monologue and also performs in sketches with the cast, with featured performances by a musical guest.

One of the longest-running network television programs in the United States, SNL is broadcasted from Studio 8H at NBC’s headquarters in the Comcast Building at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

