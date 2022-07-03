Elon Musk Back on Twitter After 10-day Hiatus with a Photo with the Pope

Admitting that he was bored, Tesla CEO Elon Musk ended his 10-day Twitter silence recently as he took the longest digital detox from Twitter in nearly five years. “Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?” he mentioned in his tweet. Before this, Musk was seen tweeting on June 22. After this, Musk posted a photo of himself with Pope Francis in the Vatican. “Honoured to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk said in a tweet. Musk is usually known for his uncanny tweets. However, after he came back from his digital detox, his tweet went viral and garnered tons of attention from tweeples. The tweet has nearly 295K likes. “Where you been? Is been boring lol,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “It’s been 10 lonely days.” Here are a few reactions:

We love you — Nour A (@AzerkiNour) July 2, 2022

Here is our love for you in the form of art. This portrait is made from photos of those who love and support you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZoADvPQ0p — Eva Fox Shadow Crew (@EvaFoxU) July 2, 2022

Welcome Back Elon! — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 2, 2022

Trust me bro, all you need is more money, i feel same when I am broke.. — Kenan (@Kenan86578387) July 2, 2022

Musk has recently passed the 100 million followers milestone on Twitter. With this, Musk has joined the club of a handful of personalities who have amassed massive subscribers on the social media platform. Musk crossed the 100 million mark as he turned 51. He has now become the sixth person to have the most number of followers on Twitter. Former president of the United States Barack Obama has 132.1 million, which makes him the most followed person on the platform. He is followed by Canadian singer Justin Bieber with 108.8 million followers, singers Katy Perry and Rihanna have 108.8 million and 106.9 million followers, respectively.

The fifth spot has been claimed by Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo. At the time of writing this, Musk has 100,078,849 followers and counting. This comes after Musk reached a deal with the board of Twitter to acquire the social networking site for $ 44 billion earlier this year.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in the multi-billion dollar deal has since become more complicated. The billionaire even threatened to walk out of the $44 billion mega-deal. He pointed out many “unresolved matters” a few weeks ago. Musk pointed out the number of fake accounts on Twitter and the debt financing required to make the deal go through as major roadblocks.

Musk is the richest man in the world with a net worth of $223 billion dollars. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of June 28, Musk maintains a lead of over $70 billion over the world’s second-richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

