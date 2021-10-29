Elon Musk Backs Conspiracy Theory, Calls Underwater Volcano 'Cover Story for Godzilla'

Elon Musk is a social media maverick. The Tesla CEO can share the most random thing on the internet and that can cause it to viral. So it comes as no surprise when Musk recently fanned a ‘conspiracy theory’ on Twitter. A video shared by a Twitter handle named @Rainmaker1973 along with some information about an ‘underwater mud volcano’ went viral. The video, while slightly unclear shows an eruption mid ocean and several beachgoers getting up and running away from the beachside, expecting a bigger catastrophe.

The tweet also explained the happenings in the video." In the sea of Azov, near the village of Golubitskaya, there have been frequent eruptions of an underwater mud volcano. This is a video from 2011," it said.

Azov is a Russian town and according to the twitter user, these have been a common occurrence.

In the sea of Azov, near the village of Golubitskaya, there have been frequent eruptions of an underwater mud volcano. This is a video from 2011 [full video: https://t.co/mabPwRDbGm] [more about the positions of the eruptions: https://t.co/uOn4MYjNSC] pic.twitter.com/sshhnjkmlP— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 28, 2021

The video shared by the handle went viral but one of the first persons to comment on it was SpaceX founder Elon Musk. He commented with a simple tweet. “Cover story for Godzilla obv." He was referring to the myth of the giant monster roaming underwater since ages.

Cover story for Godzilla obv— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2021

This was enough for other co-conspirators who have been wanting for the mythical titan to show himself to start commenting as now they had the support of Musk himself. One even associated the Titanic mishap to the titan.

Elon loves Godzilla! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ZwJfFuwbIy— 𝐁𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 - Among Us (@billhuang688) October 28, 2021

And of course there will be some Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu and Godzilla hybrid jokes.

Ever heard of @Dogira? Our lead developer is the reason why people can mine Dogecoin today pic.twitter.com/Iwhr7Zk9ln— Unstable Squirrel (@UnstableSquirr1) October 28, 2021

Dogezilla Mud volcano eruption pic.twitter.com/iooKpSBrRh— TZBY (@dDxfSXKdOYsHWi6) October 28, 2021

Or for Dogezilla 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O06QXpGaTt— Deus Ex (@___DeusEx___) October 28, 2021

A few also went back to the original question of who wins - Godzilla or King Kong.

In the end both lose and it‘s Mechazilla who wins. pic.twitter.com/6hZFcHYo2a— The Greek God (@TheGreekGod11) October 28, 2021

While we are on the topic, it has been made known that the Tesla boss is a sci-fi movie buff and has enjoyed the last Godzilla movie when it came out. Musk had tweeted after watching the film. “Godzilla vs Kong is so amaze much wow! Most insane movie I’ve ever seen! Love letter to conspiracy theorists!

And yet heartwarming in the end."

Godzilla vs Kong is so amaze much wow!Most insane movie I’ve ever seen!Love letter to conspiracy theorists!And yet heartwarming in the end.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

And a few days later, the tech mogul had tweeted about the ‘Flat earth’ theory, basically denying that it exists. “The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there!"

The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

Musk’s tweet could have been inspired from anything but it seemed to be mostly inspired from the film after his fawning over the sci-fi flick.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.