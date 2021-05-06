Elon Musk Believes 1/10th of a Human's Body is 13.8 Billion Years Old

The human body consist of around 20 different elements and most of them are made inside ancient stars. The hydrogen atoms in a human’s body were formed in the Big Bang, according to ‘New Scientist’, which claims to be the world’s most popular weekly science and technology publication.

The publication in a recent article said that upon the deconstruction of humans into atoms, we would get various elements including Oxygen, Carbon, Hydrogen and Calcium. The hydrogen atoms in a human’s body account for a little over a tenth of your mass and these atoms were formed in the Big Bang, it said. Tesla CEO Elon Musk drew a conclusion of this and said that 1/10th of a human’s body is 13.8 billion years old, referring to the age of the universe as per Big Bang theory.

Which means ~1/10th of you is 13.8 billion years old— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2021

According to the article of the publication, upon deconstructing an 80kg human into atoms, we would get 52 kg Oxygen, 14.4 kg Carbon, 8kg Hydrogen, 2.4 kg Nitrogen, 1.12kg Calcium, 880g Phosphorus, 200g Sulphur, 200 g Potassium,120g Sodium, 120g Chlorine, 40 g Magnesium, 4.8 g Iron, 3 g Fluorine, 2.6 g Zinc, 0.37 g Strontium, 0.0128 g Iodine, 0.08 g Copper and0.014 Molybdenum.

The Big bang theory gives an explanation about the beginning of the universe. It describes how the universe started with a small singularity. Over the next13.8 billion years, they inflated to the cosmos. The theory says that the universe was created in a massive explosion that not only created the majority of matter but the physical laws that govern our ever-expanding cosmos. The Singularity began expanding, and the universe we know began to grow.

The theory comes from mathematical formulas and models and the majority of the astronomical community accepts it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here