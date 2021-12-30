Elon Musk Smokes Weed With Bernie Sanders, Exchanges Barbs in 'Almost Real' Spoof Video

US Senator Bernie Sanders and billionaire businessman Elon Musk were recently involved in a not-so-decent argument on Twitter over taxing the rich people. The Democrat has been quite vocal about imposing heavy taxes on the extremely wealthy for they owe it to the working class people. Elon, on the other hand, has openly expressed his disagreement with the Vermont Senator’s opinions. Inspired by their recent Twitter exchange, a parody video of the two has now emerged on YouTube. For those not aware of the incident, a Twitter exchange had unfolded between Sanders and Elon earlier in November, when the 80-year-old politician tweeted, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.”

We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 13, 2021

Commenting on Sanders’ tweet, Elon posted a not-so-graceful comment as he wrote, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.” The founder of Tesla and SpaceX went on to counter Sanders’ tweet as he posted on the microblogging website, “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.” The CEO berated the senator in another tweet as he alleged, “Bernie is a taker, not a maker.”

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Bernie is a taker, not a maker— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2021

The recent YouTube video shared by Justin T. Brown is an ingenious work of editing of the two American public figures holding opposite ends of ideologies. The video features Sanders and Elon in a room together recording a podcast while smoking marijuana. In the 3 minute and 44 second clip, the two men talk about a range of issues including “income inequality, greed, innovation, political revolution, tweets, taxes, and California vs. Vermont cannabis.”

What makes the video hilarious is the seamless dubbing of vocals that sound like their real voices over the top of the images. The flawless lip sync has got viewers in stitches as you could almost believe that the two men were having a real conversation while smoking pot.

The video opens with Sanders and Elon sitting across each other with the recording equipment. The two men even share a weed and talk about marijuana. At one point in the parody video, Elon says, “My goal is to do useful things,” to which Sanders replies, “Oh you certainly don’t do it by tweeting everyday.” The parody version of Elon then says, “I mean it’s way easier to be mean on social media than it is to be mean in person.”

