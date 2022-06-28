Elon Musk Birthday: Times the Billionaire Won Internet with Tweets on Aliens, Zombie Apocalypse

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELON MUSK: Business ideas aren’t the only thing, Elon Musk is innovative with. He is probably the coolest billionaire on social media and enjoys a crazy fan following thanks to his innovative tweets. Musk’s social media presence is such that his one tweet can bring the crypto market to halt. But it is not always business on Musk’s Twitter. The billionaire shares his takes on a varied range of topics sometimes to the extent of being bizarre. As he turns 51 today, we take a recap at his wildest tweets on business, aliens and the possibility of a zombie apocalypse.

Alien Musk

When Musk says something, you must pay attention even when it’s a bizarre claim of being an alien. Responding to a Tweet that asked him if he was an alien, Musk replied, “Of course”. The original tweet featured an old video where Musk says that some people think that he is an alien, which is not true.

Of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2021

The connecting dots between Life and Video Game

The businessman Musk turned philosophical and saw a lot of similarities between life and video game. “If life is a video game, the graphics are great, but the plot is confusing & the tutorial is way too long,” Musk tweeted in 2019.

If life is a video game, the graphics are great, but the plot is confusing & the tutorial is way too long — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2019

Acquiring and almost calling it off the Twitter deal on Twitter

A $44 billion deal is not something that you expect to hear about through social media especially when it’s one of the biggest social media deals in history. But with Musk, you can expect anything. The billionaire announced his plans to acquire Twitter through a tweet and later when the deal hit a roadblock, he even threatened to call the deal off.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Still committed to acquisition — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

A zombie apocalypse rumour

It has come to a point that anything about Musk doesn’t surprise the internet- not even his alleged plan to create a zombie apocalypse. But Musk decided to settle the rumours with a clarification tweet.

You’d need millions of zombies for a so-called “apocalypse” anyway. Where would I even get a factory big enough to make so many!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

Musk and his “dad jokes”

Apparently, there is this thing called "Dad jokes" and I make them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2017

Musk can probably do anything. Sometimes unknowingly too.

