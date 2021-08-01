CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» Elon Musk Blames 'Accidental Tap' for Following Twitter User, Internet Feels the Burn
Elon Musk Blames 'Accidental Tap' for Following Twitter User, Internet Feels the Burn

One of Elon Musk's fan wrote in a tweet, "Thank you for the follow. I'm delighted and honoured." (Image Credits: Twitter Screengrab)

After Elon Musk followed one of his followers, the fan wrote in a tweet, "Thank you for the follow. I'm delighted and honoured."

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is once again trending on social media after accidentally’ tapping on the follow button on Twitter and letting the world know about it. After Musk followed one of his followers, the fan wrote in a tweet, “Thank you for the follow. I’m delighted and honoured." However, Musk replied with a simple “Sorry, accidental tap," to her tweet.

The exchange was enough to create a buzz on social media, with Twitter users coming up with hilarious reactions.

One user commented that it must be Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii who made the accidental follow. He wrote, “That must have been little X messing around," to which Musk replied, “He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken."

Musk is quite active on Twitter. Recently, he tweeted about Apple’s App Store fee, in support of Epic Games, a gaming company that has been in a legal battle against Apple over the Cupertino-based giant’s commission that it charges developers for in-app purchases. In his tweet, said that he thinks Apple’s App Store fee is a “de facto global tax on the internet." Musk also outrightly expressed his support towards Epic in its fight against Apple. “Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," Musk said.

first published:August 01, 2021, 09:26 IST