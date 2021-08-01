Elon Musk Blames 'Accidental Tap' for Following Twitter User, Internet Feels the Burn

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is once again trending on social media after accidentally’ tapping on the follow button on Twitter and letting the world know about it. After Musk followed one of his followers, the fan wrote in a tweet, “Thank you for the follow. I’m delighted and honoured." However, Musk replied with a simple “Sorry, accidental tap," to her tweet.

Sorry, accidental tap!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

The exchange was enough to create a buzz on social media, with Twitter users coming up with hilarious reactions.

Elon can you accidentally tap this— Morgan Sarkissian 💎🙆🏼‍♀️ (@Helloimmorgan) July 30, 2021

How does one accidentally tap and follow? Takes a couple taps to make it to the follow tap. Hmmm 😂— Jason Rambo (@Jason_Rambo) July 30, 2021

Shouldn't have tweeted this. Should have just DMd him your business Proposal. You should have used it to send a business proposal to him, opportunity lost, all for likes. 😭— Simba (@iNkosi_uSimba) July 31, 2021

Became a meme 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4H5EpT4pxW— Niharika Lahoti (@lahoti_niharika) July 31, 2021

One user commented that it must be Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii who made the accidental follow. He wrote, “That must have been little X messing around," to which Musk replied, “He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken."

He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

Musk is quite active on Twitter. Recently, he tweeted about Apple’s App Store fee, in support of Epic Games, a gaming company that has been in a legal battle against Apple over the Cupertino-based giant’s commission that it charges developers for in-app purchases. In his tweet, said that he thinks Apple’s App Store fee is a “de facto global tax on the internet." Musk also outrightly expressed his support towards Epic in its fight against Apple. “Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," Musk said.

